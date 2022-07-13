Hopscotch Music Festival reveals when 3-day concert will return to Raleigh. What we know.

The Hopscotch Music Festival announced its dates for this fall and teased that more details are on the way.

The music festival will be held Sept. 8 to 10 in Downtown Raleigh, according to a social media post on Monday.

This will be the 12th Hopscotch festival, which is known for drawing local, regional and national acts across a spectrum of genres.

Last year, as live music was slowly making a return, Hopscotch held an all-outdoor event, rather than the previous mix of outdoor and indoor shows. Stages were set up at City Plaza on Fayetteville Street and at Moore Square, and acts alternated playing times.

Capacity was limited at each site, and attendees were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Organizers have not released other details about the 2022 setup, tickets or lineup. In the past, wristbands have been sold for single days or the entire three-day event.

Last year, 28 acts took to the stage, including Animal Collective, Dr. Dog, Caroline Polachek and Flying Lotus.

In previous years, national acts have included Run the Jewels, Niles Rodgers & Chic, Sleater-Kinney, the Flaming Lips, Solange Knowles and Liz Phair. Organizers added a fourth day of shows in 2017 but returned to three days the following year.

Festivals have been making a grand return to the Triangle. J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival packed 80,000 people into Dix Park over two days in early April. The event generated $6.7 million for the Wake County economy, The N&O reported, as people from across the U.S. came to Raleigh.

IBMA Bluegrass Live! will return to Raleigh Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale for reserved seating at Red Hat Amphitheater while many street shows are free. Details are at worldofbluegrass.org/festival.