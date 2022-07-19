Hoping Club held an online conference on investor education and developed the Web3.0 investor education platform

Recently, Hoping Club announced that it will launch a platform focusing on investor education to promote global digital industrialization.

London, UK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Hoping Club announced that it will launch a platform focusing on investor education to promote global digital industrialization. It aims at some countries and regions in the world that lack investment education, especially the Asia-Pacific region, and will hold an online conference on investor education in the fourth quarter of this year.

As Hoping Club continues to exert its strength in the field of industrial blockchain, and integrates blockchain into the new IT technology architecture of Web3.0, it has become a rare all-factor coverage vendor in the industry. Under the trend of accelerating the development of industrial digitalization, Hoping Club will continue to provide a complete set of upgrading solutions from network, equipment and other hardware facilities to resources, applications and other software for all walks of life, including investment and education industry, with new IT technology, which will not only provide strong support for the development of global educational informatization, but also inject a steady stream of power into the development of global industrial digitalization.

The platform Hoping Club can realize data exchange based on blockchain technology and more intelligent terminal devices, and help investors to realize basic and personalized investment cases. It can also coordinate cross-platform solutions of various organizations, modules and users from the level of education and teaching management, and then provide services of education, learning, management, evaluation and testing of all teaching ecology with a complete data base.

On this basis, Hoping Club makes full use of blockchain technology to create different learning models for different teaching application scenarios. Blockchain is a subversive technology, which can provide security and trust guarantee for the circulation of data and value from the algorithm, and promote the transformation from "Information Internet" to "Value Internet". It is the origin of global technological innovation and model innovation. In recent years, Hoping Club actively tried to deeply integrate blockchain technology with supply chain platform, started independent research and development of blockchain platform in the early years, and based on its accumulated supply chain operation experience, it took the lead in the industry to put forward the "double-chain integration" mode, and built a blockchain and supply chain collaboration platform, determined to solve the pain points of opaque information, unreliable information and inefficient interaction process in the existing supply chain collaboration process.

Hoping Club has gathered high-end talents from various industries, bringing a broader investment vision and more cross-industry investment experience. It is the formal and good system, the right time, the right decision-making and leadership that have created the Hoping Club today.

https://mobile.twitter.com/thehopingclub

Media contact

Hoping club

Contact: Koby sadan

Website: https://www.hopingclub.com/

Email: Hoping2012@hopingclub.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

