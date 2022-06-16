Hoping Club

London, UK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 9: 00 a.m. on June 18th, Hoping Club announced the upcoming brand strategy upgrade conference at its headquarters. It is reported that this strategic upgrade is another upgrade of Hoping Club's brand strategy after accelerating the layout of the global market, which is of great significance. At the press conference, Hoping Club invited many industry professionals and guests to attend to witness this important moment.

Hoping Club revealed that in addition to the traditional asset management services, it will also vigorously lay out the field of artificial intelligence technology, and lay out its production and research capabilities and technology. In terms of artificial intelligence and data, the distributed platform developed by Hoping Club will be adopted. Its purpose is to analyze and judge the current massive data and the financial field. Next, new directions such as conversational intelligence will be laid out, and cutting-edge technologies such as acoustics and speech, natural language processing, database and data map will be combined to help enterprises efficiently complete digital intelligence transformation.





Hoping Club was founded in 2012. Among the world's asset management investment banking enterprises, Hoping Club is very young.

We all know that Hoping Club has a good exploration of overseas markets. Hoping Club has cooperation and investment in Singapore, Britain, Turkey, Russia and other countries. With the genes of Wall Street, Hoping Club attaches great importance to the global market. In recent years, with the rise of digital assets, countries all over the world are laying out their own blockchain and meta universe fields. Although many countries do not recognize digital currency, Singapore has become the first country in the world to recognize digital currency. Singapore has become a hub for the development of digital currency start-ups. Hoping Club has also become its own digital crypto assets, digital art NFT collection and decentralized financial sector in Singapore, which has promoted the development of digital asset ecosystem under loose policies.

The main business of Hoping Club covers diversified fields such as high liquidity digital crypto assets, digital art NFT collection and decentralized financial investment, including real estate, sports, finance, science and technology, it, blockchain and digital quantification, and involves most parts of the world such as Europe, Asia, North America, Africa and Oceania. A good formal system + the right time + the right decision-making and leadership have created such a globalized Hoping Club.



