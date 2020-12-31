Hopes for Rock On The River to return in 2021

This was a quiet year on the local concert scene due to the pandemic, but the Timmins Festivals and Events Committee (TFEC) has hopes on the Rock On The River festival returning in 2021.

In late April, TFEC was forced to officially cancel the 2020 edition, which was to be held on July 24 and 25 at Mountjoy Historical Park.

So what has the committee been up to since then?

“Not a hell of a lot,” says TFEC chair John Olaveson with a laugh.

On top of losing their flagship event, essentially all of their fundraising events this year were quashed.

“Almost all of our fundraising is based on social gatherings, so it's been a challenging year. We've discussed having different sorts of fundraisers, but it's tough.”

Despite the ominous prospects of a global pandemic, the wheels for Rock On The River 2020 were well in motion before the fateful announcement on April 23.

“We pretty much had Saturday all tied up. It was done. It was booked,” said Olaveson.

COVID-19 and the subsequent public restrictions, of course, derailed those plans.

“We kept on holding on, and holding on to the hope that it might happen, but it just didn't happen, and couldn't happen.”

The good news is that Olaveson and his TFEC colleagues are in the planning stages of Rock On The River 2021, although clearly the situation regarding live entertainment in Ontario is dicey at the moment.

“We're pretty optimistic and we're trying to stay positive. We do have a verbal commitment for one band on Saturday, but that's about it. We're not going gung-ho right now. We're being pretty cautious with things.”

He said with vaccines being slowly rolled out across the province, there is some hope that by summertime, outdoor events like Rock On The River can become a reality.

TFEC has secured 2021 dates and venues for key fundraising events such as Beerfest in April, and Rocktoberfest in October.

“But that's all contingent on what the government allows us to do.”

Rock On The River 2021, which would be the fifth edition, is currently scheduled for July 23 and 24, once again at Mountjoy Historical Park.

Booking artists for concerts will take on a different look this year.

“We have to be cautious with deposits for bands and stuff. We don't really want to get beat. We got all of our deposits returned last year, which is good. But when we're talking with artists for this coming summer, there's a lot of COVID clauses in there, on both ends. For the band, and for us. Everyone wants to be protected if you can't have the event.”

Olaveson said that potential government-imposed restrictions such as a crowd limit of 1,000 for example, would unfortunately make the event unfeasible.

“We'd hate to have the event, and then the government says you're only allowed to have 1,000 people. Well if we're only allowed 1,000 people, that's not going to cut it for us. That won't pay the bills.”

Many big name artists have already cancelled dates, festival appearances and tours in the first half of 2021, and there is a potential of fewer artists touring in general this summer.

“I do see some. I know Ottawa's Bluesfest, they still have some of the artists they announced last year that are coming back. I keep my eyes peeled for a few other events as well.”

The popular Osheaga festival in Montreal is scheduled to get underway late July as well.

Olaveson said TFEC will forge ahead cautiously.

“We have to plan for it, and make sure we're protected if it doesn't happen. But if it does open up, we want to be prepared to have an event this summer.”

“I'd hate to see things open up, and they say you can have events, and we're just snoozing and not doing anything, and then we can't have it.”

If the green light is given at some point, Olaveson is aware of some questions and dilemmas some members of the public may have.

“Are people going to be confident in going out to these events?”

He said they need to be a little more cautious this year, as they don't want to take any steps backwards after building up a solid annual following.

At the inaugural festival in 2016, the Friday night crowd was approximately 800. At the 2019 edition, Friday night saw 2,500 in attendance. More than 5,500 attended the two-day event that year.

“With it being our fifth year, we have a bigger budget. We've grown quite a bit since our first, so if we're talking about a three-, four-, or $500,000 budget, we don't want to lose that money. It would really deflate the committee after all the hard work we've done.”

Local music fans may have to temper their expectations a little bit for Rock On The River 2021.

“The big acts we're looking at, we have to be realistic and realize the borders may not be open. Do we even bother looking at those acts in the U.S.? Because we don't know if they'll even be able to cross the border. Maybe we'll keep it Canadian.”

TFEC did in fact have one American act booked for this past summer.

When they announced the cancellation, no acts had been announced and no tickets had been sold.

Olaveson acknowledged many people have asked who the booked headliner was, but he's not telling.

“Don't worry about it. We don't want that. The artist doesn't want that. No one really wants to be associated with concerts that were cancelled. Why even bother with that?”

He said there were two great acts booked that would have increased the level of clout the festival has.

Despite the setback, he is confident that those artists will play in Timmins at some point in the not so distant future.

“We'll get them again when things open up and when we're a little bit more confident in getting U.S acts or maybe international acts.”

Clearly 2020 was a terrible year for fundraising, but on the plus side, TFEC carries very little overhead as a volunteer based non-profit organization.

“We don't have any paid staff like some non-profits. We don't have any rent, or a building or anything like that. Basically, all we have is insurance. So really, we're no further ahead, but we're no further behind.” “It would have been nice to have this opportunity, with having the time off, to fundraise so we'd be further ahead, but its just tough.”

He has also been pushed by some members of the public to consider hosting a drive-in style concert.

“Well those are tough. The artist has to come up all the way from let's say Toronto, and we don't have a big enough area, and it's just a lot of expenses and risk.”

Olaveson said the goal for TFEC over the next few months will be to stay positive, and be prepared.

“When it does open up and people are ready to go out, I think it's going to be big.”

When large-scale concerts are allowed back in Ontario, it will be more than welcome for those who work in the live entertainment sector as the province and its communities have lost tens of millions in revenue in 2020. Olaveson said its important to remember that it's not just the artists and bands that are hurting.

“It's everything that goes along with that. The production people, the roadies, the tour managers, stuff like that. It really trickles down. Sometimes people don't realize the impact events can make on your community, and your city, and its tourism.”

Before 2020, Rock On The River was fast becoming one of the biggest annual music festivals in Northern Ontario, and Olaveson said TFEC's objective is to keep growing and not regress into obscurity.

Early in the new year, TFEC will begin getting contracts drawn up, so things are looking promising at this point.

“It's been a tough year for us, but it's good in a sense where we've had time to rest. Sometimes things can get pretty hectic. The past four or five years, booking acts and fundraising and all this, so it's a good break too. Maybe it's a blessing in disguise as well, where we can all take a breather, and recharge and go hard for another five years without having a break, because it's a lot of work.”

Andrew Autio is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter for The Daily Press. LJI is funded by the federal government.

