Hopes revived for reconstruction of Britain’s wonkiest pub

Hopes for the reconstruction of the Crooked House pub have been revived after Historic England said it was considering “all possible avenues”.

Following a fire at the 18th century pub in Himley near Dudley, in the West Midlands, two weeks ago, the building was demolished, with just the foundations and segments of a wall remaining intact. The fire is being treated as arson.

A request for listed status for the Crooked House was submitted just a week before it burnt down and Andy Street, the West Midlands mayor, called it to be rebuilt “brick by brick”.

Historic England has now said it is keen to “consider all possible avenues” with the local council to see the pub reconstructed.

“We offered our support to South Staffordshire Council last week and have been in regular contact with the council since to provide specialist advice as needed,” said a spokesman. “We are also happy to engage with the local community.”

The body hinted at the possibility of the site gaining listed status and said it had already received 36 applications for the pub since the fire, but emphasised that no decision had yet been made. It had received two applications before the pub’s destruction.

The spokesman added: “This is a complex case and we are still processing the applications we received just before and after the fire occurred last week.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport will have the final decision over the applications, acting on advice from the heritage body.

Campaigners working to secure the future of the demolished pub said the announcement offered “a glimmer of hope”.

Ian Sandall, of the Save the Crooked House campaign, told The Telegraph: “I’m absolutely delighted that Historic England are as keen as we are about preserving such a wonderfully weird but lovely pub.

“We hope and pray that those tasked at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport can see the importance of the Crooked House to both local and national heritage and pride. It’s a glimmer of hope.”

“We are trying to structure an approach with Historic England. We have got an agenda to go through with the ultimate goal of rebuilding this iconic building.

“If we can list the site, that would be brilliant. We’re looking for anyone we can work with that can help us and show us the way around how to preserve the site.”

Sir Gavin Williamson MP, whose South Staffordshire constituency includes the pub, said: “We need to look again at the powers that local authorities have in cases like this.

“Sometimes the power of local authorities to be able to compel landowners and insurers to rebuild historic buildings is quite weak, and we need to look at whether we can improve aspects of the law.”