The hopes and fears for UK football fans about Kentucky’s game vs. high-flying Vandy

What Kentucky football backers should hope for and what they need to fear as the Wildcats (3-2, 1-2 SEC) prepare to play SEC rival Vanderbilt (3-2, 1-1 SEC).

Kickoff is at 7:45 (EDT) Saturday, Oct. 12, at Kroger Field (capacity 61,000) on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

The game will be telecast by the SEC Network.

Hopes

▪ The combination of Vanderbilt’s shocking 40-35 upset last week of then-No. 1 Alabama and the fact that coach Clark Lea’s Commodores also upset UK, 24-21, on their previous trip to Kroger Field in 2022 gives the Wildcats ample motivational impetus to play well.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, left, and Vanderbilt head man Clark Lea, right, met after UK’s 45-28 win over Vandy last season in Nashville.

▪ The Vanderbilt offense that hung 417 yards of total offense on Alabama while converting 12 of 18 third down attempts and possessing the football a whopping 42:08 has yet to face a defense as good as Kentucky’s.

The Wildcats are fifth in the FBS in total defense (allowing an average of 244.2 yards a game).

UK veteran linebackers D’Eryk Jackson and Jamon Dumas-Johnson should have the experience to help the Wildcats defense figure out the misdirection and “eye candy” that are a big part of the Commodores attack.

After intercepting the ball, Kentucky linebacker D’Eryk Jackson (54) pitched it to defensive back Andru Phillips (23) who ran it back for a large gain during UK’s win at Vanderbilt last season.

▪ Kentucky enters the game off an open date. In the Mark Stoops coaching era, that scenario has not always yielded advantageous results for UK.

Under Stoops, UK is 5-9 in games that immediately followed a regular season open date — and the Wildcats have lost their last three such contests.

However, the Cats are 3-0 vs. Vanderbilt in games that immediately followed a Kentucky open date during Stoops’ coaching tenure.

Fears

▪ Rather than emotionally flat and physically beaten up in the week after playing Alabama, Vanderbilt comes to Lexington — a place where the Commodores have a history of playing Kentucky tough — feeling confident and inspired to continue to soar.

▪ In New Mexico State transfer Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt has found a quarterback who, simply put, “has the magic.”

Over Pavia’s last three starts vs. SEC teams — a 31-10 win at Auburn last season as New Mexico State QB; and this season for Vandy at Missouri (a 30-27 double-overtime loss) and Alabama (see above) — he has completed 69 percent of his passes and thrown for seven touchdowns with no interceptions.

▪ For what, on paper, looks likely to be a low-possession game between two ball-control offenses, Vanderbilt has been much more efficient at scoring touchdowns in the red zone than Kentucky has been.

On 23 trips inside their opponents’ 20-yard line, the Commodores have scored touchdowns 73.9 percent of the time — 17 of 23.

Conversely, UK’s 16 trips into the red zone have yielded touchdowns only 56.3 percent of the time — 9 of 16.

In a contest that seems likely to be decided by offensive efficiency, those are worrisome numbers from the Big Blue’s perspective.

