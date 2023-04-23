Hugo Lloris vs Newcastle - Hopeless Tottenham have just redefined ‘Spursy’ - Shuttershock/ADAM VAUGHAN

Can you sack an interim manager? It is one of the great football imponderables, up there with “why can’t professionals beat the first man at a corner?” and “how does Steve Bruce keep getting work?”

It is one for Tottenham to mull over after their pathetic 6-1 defeat at Newcastle. April is traditionally the month where a team’s true character emerges, this was a moment of clarity in a blurry season for Spurs. Their 2022/23 has been a confounding tumult interspersed with sustained spells of competence, the sort required to stay in contention for the top four.

The wheels have come off now, last seen on Spurs’ journey north as they joined the M11. The minimum expectation in a crucial game for Champions League qualification was keeping it tight initially and quieting a lively crowd.

That lasted 61 seconds.

Spurs were 3-0 down after 10 minutes and by first-half injury time Newcastle’s players, not quite knowing what to do with themselves, were not playing the game as a friendly, but more like exhibition. It was the Geordie Globetrotters against stooges, the Haringey Generals.

“There’s been so many mistakes,” said Danny Rose, on punditry duty for Sky Sports and currently without a club. “All I’ve been thinking all first half is how am I unemployed?”

Wild things can happen in games like these which are hard to take back. Spurs captain Hugo Lloris was removed at half-time, seemingly with injury, but it felt closer to a mercy killing. He has been Spurs’ best goalkeeper for a generation but is clearly past his best. That his replacement, Fraser Forster, is a mere year younger than Lloris’ 36 demonstrates this squad’s atrophy.

You cannot fault the innovation of Cristian Stellini, setting up Spurs in a back four despite it being a formation their defenders seem only to have read about in books. One short month ago there was excitable talk of the Italian’s perfect record when deputising for Antonio Conte. Clubs with coherent leadership must drown out that sort of noise, just as Manchester United should have looked past Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's run of wins as caretaker and more closely at his nine months in charge of Cardiff.

Story continues

It always seemed odd to assume a misfiring team could coast into a Champions League place under the deputy of an unpopular departed manager.

Stellini deserves some scrutiny for this implosion and the general direction of travel since Conte left, most strikingly 11 goals conceded in four games. But look at the players, the multitude of defensive sins, the lack of leadership, the wretched body language. This was their season in microcosm, smacking you around the head with clumsiness in the first half then playing reasonably for much of the second. Was their opening to the game all a bad dream?

Only Tottenham make you wonder such things. They are in the process of redefining "Spursy", once a byword for plucky inferiority. Now they have a veneer of respectability, which makes their frequent crumplings all the more irritating. They are the secretly dreadful team in a wonderful stadium. Harry Kane sets personal goalscoring records while the captain concedes five goals in a half. This is luxury ineptitude.

Harry Kane looking miserable - Hopeless Tottenham have just redefined ‘Spursy’ - Shuttershock/Richard Lee

It is Pedro Porro nutmegging Dan Burn at 5-1 down then bouncing off him while attempting to get past, protesting to the referee, as if Burn was a 14-year-old ringer in an under-13s game.

Ten seconds before Alexander Isak scored the fourth, via Joe Willock’s erotic pass, Dejan Kulusevski was on the ball 10 yards from Newcastle’s box.

Look at Cristian Romero watching a long ball travel over his head then seeming surprised when it ended up with Joelinton and he made it 2-0. In the build-up to Newcastle’s fifth, watch Pierre-Emile Hjojbjerg, nominally the player who should be getting in the way in the middle, seemingly excusing himself from marking and pressing simultaneously.

Beyond these individual errors is a collective stench of shortcoming. The trouble with elite sport is that everyone you encounter is so good, even a one percentage point drop in performance can lead to disaster. The difficulty for Spurs is they have few remaining levers left to pull.

Spurs deny that Levy berated players after shocking defeat

By Luke Edwards

When Tottenham Hotspur’s interim manager Cristian Stellini described Tottenham Hotspur’s thrashing at Newcastle United as the “worst 25 minutes of football I have ever seen”, the damning thing is that the majority of supporters agreed.

Certainly this was horrific to watch as Newcastle scored five times in the opening 22 minutes and blew Spurs’ Champions League challenge apart in the process, triggering the abrupt exit of hundreds in the away end.

It was embarrassing from start to finish, with Spurs staff denying suggestions that chief executive Daniel Levy had stormed into the away dressing room following the match to chastise the players. Levy had been seen making his way down the tunnel 20 minutes after the full-time whistle, but was understood to be heading for the exit.

Given that he would have heard the chants calling for his head from the away end earlier in the afternoon, Levy’s mood was understandably dark as he left St James' Park.

Having appointed Stellini until the end of the season, promoting Antonie Conte’s former assistant to the manager’s job rather than look for an external appointment, it is possible that the interim boss is also removed after this.

If the 3-2 home defeat by Bournemouth was bad, this was disastrous and Stellini looked crushed after the match. He said he wanted to continue as manager, but his team did not play like one who were listening to, or playing for, him.

Lloris: There was a lack of pride

The performance drew a stinging rebuke from Spurs captain Hugo Lloris, who did not appear after half-time, he claimed, because of a muscle injury.

“It’s very embarrassing,” said the goalkeeper. “We should apologise to the fans. We didn’t show a great face and we could not match the performance of the Newcastle players.

“We were late in all aspects of the game and we completely missed the first part of the game. The second half is another story but it’s really painful.

“It is not even about tactics, it was just that we could not fight. I think Newcastle just had a great performance, they were very aggressive and very offensive every time they had the ball.

"It is difficult right now to assess the performance but there was a lack of pride. To concede four goals in 20 minutes, you can get punched once or twice, but on the pitch it was something strange. It was like we could not even react or bounce back into the performance

“We can try to find excuses and analyse the performances but the first thing is we miss the fight. In football if you go on the pitch without the desire to show aggressiveness makes things very hard. It was a bit of a mess on the field.”

Stellini: Change of system is my mistake

Cristian Stellini looking miserable - AP/LINDSEY PARNABY

It may not have been intended, but there was enough in Lloris's comments for the finger also to be appointed at Stellini, who was forced to defend himself from accusations the team were so bad because of his switch to a four-man defence.

“There are no words to explain a performance like this,” said Stellini, with the look of a man who had seen a warzone for the first time. “The first 25 minutes were maybe the worst I have ever seen.

“The system that we changed to give energy and the right mood was the wrong decision. If it is that, it is my responsibility. We changed the system to play with four at the back and if it is a mistake, it is my mistake. If there is worse than this, it is hard to see.

“There are reasons and we have to find the reasons. If it is the system, it is easy to see. We change the system.”

Stellini resisted the temptation to attack the mentality of his players as his former boss Conte had done in his last days as manager and instead tried to offer some words of comfort.

“We never know [if the defence can play as a four] if we don’t try to do it,” he added. “But we have to analyse this situation.

“Now maybe it is too early… We need to take a breath after a performance like this. We have an important game Thursday and we have to show something different. We trained [all week] with that system so yes I was surprised [how bad we were].

“What I can say is we have to apologise to everyone. I hope that today is my responsibility because changing the system was my decision. I hope this was the problem.”