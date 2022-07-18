  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Hopefully I don't screw it up': Clayton Kershaw starting 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Clayton Kershaw
    Clayton Kershaw
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Max Fried
    Max Fried
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Judge
    Aaron Judge
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Giancarlo Stanton
    Giancarlo Stanton
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Trout
    Mike Trout
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Manny Machado
    Manny Machado
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LOS ANGELES – Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game became a match truly made in Hollywood on Monday when future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw was named the starting pitcher for the National League in the 92nd game, the first at Kershaw’s Dodger Stadium since 1980.

Kershaw, the 34-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner and a 192-game winner over 15 seasons with the host club for this All-Star Game, received the nod after posting a 2.13 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP over 71 ⅔ innings. Kershaw, named an All-Star on nine occasions but not the starter until this year, missed a month with SI joint inflammation, but took a perfect game into the eighth inning of his final first-half start on Friday against the Angels.

FIRST HALF SUPERLATIVES: From MVPs to worst free agent signings

'I LOVE THE PITCH CLOCK': MLB's future stars embrace the rule change

Kershaw’s lower inning count might have opened the door for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, who leads the league in ERA (1.76) and innings (138 1/3) and ranks fourth in strikeouts (123). Instead, Alcantara will come out of the bullpen.

So, too, will two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who at some point will follow American League starter Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays. McClanahan leads the major leagues in ERA (1.71) and WHIP (0.80) and tops the AL in adjusted ERA (212) and strikeout-walk ratio. He has not yielded more than two earned runs in a start since April 30.

Clayton Kershaw is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 2022.
Clayton Kershaw is 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA in 2022.

Kershaw acknowledged that NL starters like Alcantara, Max Fried and teammate Tony Gonsolin have had superior first halves and that there’s some sentiment to the decision.

“They all have better numbers than me,” says Kershaw. “Hopefully I don’t screw it up too bad.”

Says NL manager Brian Snitker: “Because we are in Los Angeles, home of the Dodgers, Clayton’s name kept coming up. I think it’s just perfect he starts the game.”

Kershaw becomes the 13th pitcher to start an All-Star Game at home.

Ohtani started the 2021 game in more ways than one – he led off the AL lineup, going 0-for-2 at Coors Field, and also pitched a scoreless bottom of the first inning, maximizing the national window for his two-way greatness.

Ohtani’s budding legend was boosted yet again by making the team as both a designated hitter and starting pitcher, and then claiming the starting nod a second straight year. He has struck out 123 in 87 innings, ranking fourth in strikeouts despite making four fewer starts than most starters as the Angels manage his two-way load.

Baker says Ohtani’s camp indicated he’d prefer not to start the game.

Kershaw gets the NL start in at least a nod to what he’s meant to the Dodgers and Los Angeles, his career spanning a stretch in which the Dodgers made the playoffs eight consecutive seasons, winning seven consecutive NL West titles and the 2020 World Series. He once again can become a free agent after this season.

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was added to the AL lineup in place of Mike Trout, who has back spasms.

American League starting lineup

Starting pitcher: Shane McClanahan, LHP, Rays

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Angels

2. Aaron Judge, RF, Yankees

3. Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays

5. Giancarlo Stanton, LF, Yankees

6. Byron Buxton, CF, Twins

7. Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox

8. Andres Gimenez, 2B, Guardians

9. Alejandro Kirk, C, Blue Jays

National League starting lineup

Starting pitcher: Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Dodgers

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Braves

2. Mookie Betts, CF, Dodgers

3. Manny Machado, 3B, Padres

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Cardinals

5. Trea Turner, SS, Dodgers

6. Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

7. William Contreras, DH, Braves

8. Joc Pederson, LF, Giants

9. Jeff McNeil, 2B, Mets

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clayton Kershaw, Shane McClanahan named MLB All-Star starting pitchers

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB All-Star Game 2022: Clayton Kershaw named NL starter, will face AL's Shane McClanahan at Dodger Stadium

    A Dodgers legend will be starting the All-Star Game at Chavez Ravine.

  • Fantasy Baseball: These are 2022's first-half award winners — did your star win hardware?

    With the MLB All-Star break here, Fred Zinkie takes a moment to hand out some first-half fantasy awards.

  • News bulletin 2022/07/18 21:19

    News bulletin 2022/07/18 21:19View on euronews

  • MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Live updates, how to watch, format, bracket, odds and more

    Everything you need to know about the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

  • Markets are signaling the Fed is being too aggressive in fighting inflation - and a 100 basis point hike this month isn't important to stock prices

    "[T]he pace of Fed hikes is not as important as where markets believe Fed Funds will average over the next 24 months," DataTrek's Nicholas Colas wrote.

  • Jan. 6 committee witness Rusty Bowers backs away from supporting Trump in 2024, says he's engaged in 'tyrannical' behavior

    Bowers previously said he'd support Trump in 2024, despite facing a harassment campaign in 2020. He now tells Insider he'd prefer Pence or DeSantis.

  • Avalanche's Jack Johnson treats family to ice cream sundaes out of Stanley Cup

    With over 1,000 NHL games played before he put his hands on the Stanley Cup, Jack Johnson is making the most of his time with the legendary trophy.

  • 8 Calm Dog Breeds With All of the Chill

    If you have small children, other pets or just want a chill dog who won't annoy the neighbors, these top calm dog breeds will fit the bill.

  • See All of the Celebrities at the MLB All-Star Events in Los Angeles

    Everyone is in L.A. to celebrate all things baseball, beginning with the weekend's annual celebrity softball game and running through Tuesday's big faceoff. See the photos

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w