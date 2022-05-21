Hopeful week for insiders who might be regretting buying AU$1.7m of QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) stock earlier this year

Insiders who bought AU$1.7m worth of QuickFee Limited (ASX:QFE) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled AU$1.1m since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for QuickFee

QuickFee Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Kenneth Gray for AU$1.4m worth of shares, at about AU$0.41 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.097 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$1.7m for 5.84m shares. But they sold 768.00k shares for AU$154k. In total, QuickFee insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.29. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

QuickFee is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Story continues

QuickFee Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at QuickFee. We can see that insider Alexander Waislitz paid AU$167k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does QuickFee Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. QuickFee insiders own about AU$7.1m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The QuickFee Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in QuickFee shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for QuickFee (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.