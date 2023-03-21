Morning Mail: hope for voice breakthrough, Aukus subs bill ticks higher, Boris Johnson admits ‘good faith’ fibs
Morning, everyone. It’s shaping up to be a busy fortnight in Canberra. Anthony Albanese warned the Labor caucus that few of the party’s efforts to change the constitution down the years have succeeded but there is hope today that the Coalition could be prepared to swing behind the Indigenous voice referendum bill – the laws setting the vote in motion. On the downside, the Aukus subs deal may mean paying even more to boost the submarine industrial capacity of the US and the UK than the announced $3bn, a minister tells us.
Overseas, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have finished their Moscow meeting with warm words for each other but no change in the “peace” plan that China has proposed for Ukraine, which has been criticised for allowing the Kremlin to keep its territorial gains from the invasion. Plus, why Boris Johnson lied in “good faith” – and Gwyneth Paltrow’s disastrous 2016 skiing trip is the subject of the latest big celebrity trial.
Australia
Exclusive | Australian taxpayers may end up spending more than the $3bn initially announced to boost the submarine industrial capacity of the US and the UK under the Aukus deal, the defence industry minister, Pat Conroy, has revealed.
Voice hope | A breakthrough on the voice to parliament impasse could be close after stakeholders held talks into the night, with the Coalition considering a backflip towards supporting Labor’s referendum machinery changes in a potential rare show of bipartisanship on the issue.
Fit to drink? | Angry residents of Menindee made government officials drink a mug of tap water at a heated town hall meeting last night after they told sceptical residents that it met the national standards despite the catastrophic fish kill in the Darling-Baaka River.
Below the breadline | The majority of people on jobseeker and parenting payments are living in poverty while about a third of single parents are also below the breadline, according to a study.
‘It’s very big’ | A large new species of trapdoor spider – Euoplos dignitas – has been discovered in Queensland, with females growing up to 5cm long.
World
‘Good faith’ defence | Boris Johnson has published his defence dossier in the Partygate scandal, admitting that he misled MPs that strict Covid rules and guidance had been followed in No 10 at all times – but that he had done so “in good faith”. Marina Hyde has some thoughts on that.
Crimea attack | Ukrainian intelligence said Russian cruise missiles of the type used by its Black Sea navy to target Ukraine were destroyed in an explosion in the Crimean logistics hub of Dzhankoi on Monday night. In Moscow, Xi Jinping has invited Vladimir Putin to visit China as talks between the pair concluded with Putin welcoming China’s “peace” plan for Ukraine.
Covid clue | A report by international scientists based on new data suggests that Covid-infected animals were present at a market in Wuhan and could have been a “potential source of human infections”.
Trump countdown | Lawyers for Fox News and the voting equipment company Dominion are facing off in court as the latter’s $1.6bn defamation suit reaches the courtroom. Police in New York are preparing for possible unrest as a grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a hush money payment to an adult film star nears a possible indictment.
‘Out of control’ | Gwyneth Paltrow is set to face trial today in a $300,000 lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who accused the Oscar-winning actor of crashing into him in 2016 while skiing in Utah.
Full Story
How the Catholic Church is blocking survivor compensation claims
Our reporter Christopher Knaus explains why the Catholic church appears to be returning to the aggressive approach it once took to save money and silence abuse survivors. He has also written this excellent piece exploring the stories of those victims, including Craig Waters (pictured), and their fight for compensation and justice.
In-depth
The retirement of popular sitting MPs and the mix of state and federal issues make for an intriguing NSW election night on Saturday, with western Sydney as usual expected to be the decisive battleground. But despite Labor’s campaign by candidates such as Karen McKeown (pictured) focusing on the cost of living, it’s not clear voters blame the Perrottet government for the pain, writes Anne Davies.
Not the news
With elections in mind, this week’s Stream Team pick is Don’s Party, the 1976 Bruce Beresford film that follows a group of mostly Labor-supporting friends who gather for a polling night party in 1969. As it slowly becomes clear it won’t be their night, the guests turn to alcohol and sex, demonstrating why Australians should never talk politics with friends.
The world of sport
Baseball | Munetaka Murakami delivered a walk-off, two-run double to help Japan beat Mexico 6-5 and move into the World Baseball Classic final against the USA.
Cricket | Major League Cricket in the US is hoping for liftoff after a glitzy launch at the Space Center Houston before a T20 competition in July.
Football | It’s a managerial merry-go-round as Roy Hodgson returns to Crystal Palace until the end of the season, Antonio Conte teeters on the edge at Spurs, and Sevilla sack Jorge Sampaoli.
Media roundup
The Hobart Mercury reports that an anti-transgender rally outside parliament was drowned out by LGBTQI+ supporters. The Victorian Greens have decided against supporting an opposition bid to establish a parliamentary committee to investigate concerns of government corruption, the Herald Sun reports. Voters in Newcastle say tackling climate change is the most important issue as they head to the polls this week, according to the Newcastle Herald. There are calls for greater security at bottle shops in Darwin after a store attendant was stabbed to death at the weekend, the NT News says.
What’s happening today
NSW election | The final leaders’ debate takes place on Sky from 7.30pm AEDT.
Sydney | The will be a court mention for a man facing 91 charges of defrauding the NSW government of $246,450 via Covid and natural disaster payment schemes.
Housing | The ABS will release figures estimating the level of homelessness.
