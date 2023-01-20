Hope remains to find actor Julian Sands, missing on treacherous California mountain 1 week

Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY
·4 min read

One week after an actor went missing on a treacherous mountain near Los Angeles, search-and-rescue crews are holding out hope that his mountaineering experience has allowed him to survive below-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions.

Julian Sands, best known for his work in “A Room With a View” and “Warlock,” went missing on Mount Baldy on Jan. 13. The search for the 65-year-old British actor began that day and has continued every day since, turning up no sign of him.

Though not well known outside of Southern California, Mount Baldy is one of the most infamous peaks in the region, as much for its difficulty as its beauty. Though just an hour outside of sunny Los Angeles, the 10,064-foot (4,193 meters) mountain is often covered in snow and ice in the winter and has been the site of many deaths and accidents over the years.

Actor Julian Sands attends the &quot;Forbidden Fruit&quot; readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sands has been missing on Southern California's Mount Baldy since Jan. 13.
Actor Julian Sands attends the "Forbidden Fruit" readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sands has been missing on Southern California's Mount Baldy since Jan. 13.

Earlier this month, an experienced hiker and mother of four named Crystal Gonzalez fell 500 feet to her death while attempting to summit Baldy. Her death came less than two weeks after another hiker, Jarret Choi, died in a fall in nearby Ice House Canyon. Crews are also searching for another missing hiker in the mountains just east of Baldy.

“We're doing the best we can,” said Gloria Huerta, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County sheriff’s crews who recovered Gonzalez’s body and are still searching for any sign of Sands.

Two cellphone pings on the 13th showed that Sands was in the Baldy area, Huerta said.

Though their resources are stretched and the conditions inhospitable, she said crews plan to continue the search for Sands indefinitely.

“We understand from the family that he is experienced and it sounds like he went up there prepared,” Huerta said. “We're still hopeful for a good outcome.”

Mount Baldy is covered in snow in the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California on December 26, 2019 after a cold winter storm brought heavy rain, snow and strong winds to Southern California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1NB6NY
Mount Baldy is covered in snow in the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, California on December 26, 2019 after a cold winter storm brought heavy rain, snow and strong winds to Southern California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1NB6NY

Though helicopter crews and SWAT teams with drones have been looking for Sands every day since he went missing, ground crews were only able to safely search the mountain for him on Jan. 14, when weather moved in and created dangerous avalanche conditions that remain today.

Part of the problem with deaths and rescues on Baldy is its easy access to Los Angeles and the fact that people underestimate its difficulty, said Jeff Hester, an experienced mountaineer who helps run a Facebook hiking group in Southern California and owns a company that organizes challenges for hikers throughout the country.

"It's a serious mountain," Hester said. "Things can happen that are out of your control. If you're doing it in the snow, you might have all the right gear and knowledge and experience but if something breaks loose and starts to slide, you're going with it."

He recalled taking a mountaineering course at Baldy in 2016. Hester, his classmates and the instructors were practicing how to stop themselves in an icy mountain fall when someone who had summitted Baldy slipped and fell hundreds of feet.

"Somebody came careening down Baldy Bowl and hit a tree and a rock and came to a rest," he said. "He had severe lacerations on his face was airlifted off the mountain."

In this Feb. 6, 2016 photo, students of a mountaineering course head toward Mount Baldy just northeast of Los Angeles. They're carrying mountaineering gear including crampons, ice axes, poles and helmets.
In this Feb. 6, 2016 photo, students of a mountaineering course head toward Mount Baldy just northeast of Los Angeles. They're carrying mountaineering gear including crampons, ice axes, poles and helmets.

Despite its dangers, the mountain remains a popular spot for aspiring mountaineers or those training for something bigger to cut their teeth.

Both Hester's Facebook group and search-and-rescue crews have been warning those interested in summitting Baldy to stay away from the mountain until conditions improve and avoid it altogether without proper gear, training and at least one partner.

Following Gonzalez's death, Hester organized a webinar about the dangers of Baldy and winter conditions in the regions. More than 500 people have signed up so far, giving him hope that the education efforts may help save one or more lives.

Meanwhile the search continues for Sands, who lives in North Hollywood. His representatives have not responded to requests for comment and his family has declined interviews or statements through the sheriff's department.

"They're not ready," Huerta said, saying it's been a harrowing time for those who love the actor. "The not knowing, that's probably the worst."

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Actor Julian Sands arrives at the premiere of Freestyle Releasing's &quot;Nobel Son&quot; held at the Egyptian Theatre on December 2, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Actor Julian Sands arrives at the premiere of Freestyle Releasing's "Nobel Son" held at the Egyptian Theatre on December 2, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Fans and fellow actors have been posting their hopes for Sands' safe return on social media since his disappearance.

"#JulianSands is a wonderful man, husband, father, and friend to so so many," actor Matthew Modine wrote on Twitter. " A gentle, kind soul. Keep candles burning for his safe return from the mountain he loves."

In 1985, Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter, Daniel Day-Lewis, Maggie Smith and Judi Dench in the Oscar-nominated "A Room With a View."

Sands also had major roles in in 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991's "Naked Lunch," 1993's "Boxing Helena" and 1995's "Leaving Las Vegas."

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television, including "24," "Smallville," "Dexter" and "Ocean's Thirteen."

In a 2014 interview with Red Carpet News TV, Sands said he was grateful to work in so many genres for so long in Hollywood, saying: "I'm lucky to have always really been involved with interesting people doing interesting films, and interesting places."

"Life's been pretty interesting," he said.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Search continues for missing actor Julian Sands on California mountain

Latest Stories

  • Keenan Anderson's family files $50-million legal claim after tasing by LAPD

    After Keenan Anderson died following an encounter with LAPD officers in which he was tased repeatedly, relatives filed a $50-million wrongful death claim.

  • Edmonton officer charged with assault, intimidation in off-duty altercation

    EDMONTON — An Edmonton police officer is facing assault and intimidation charges. Police say Const. Clayton Tipton was off-duty when an altercation happened Sunday in Spruce Grove, Alta., east of Edmonton. Tipton, an an officer with the Edmonton force for 15 years, is currently on temporary leave. The service says he will eventually be placed in an administrative role. Parkland RCMP officers are leading the investigation and Edmonton police say they will conduct their own review after court proc

  • Dakota Johnson Just Took the All-Denim Outfit to a New Level

    Why do double denim when triple denim looks this good?

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • LaVine scores 30, Bulls defeat Pistons 126-108 in Paris

    PARIS (AP) — With Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and the Chicago Bulls never trailed in a 126-108 win over the Detroit Pistons at the NBA Paris Game on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan added 26 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points. Killian Hayes, the only French player on either roster, scored four poi

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett's tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson's missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor