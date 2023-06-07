Hope of new miracle cure for heart failure

Heart failure affects 900,000 people in Britain - Daisy-Daisy/iStockphoto

Heart failure could be cured with an antibody discovered in survivors, scientists hope after finding three men whose condition improved naturally.

Until now, experts had believed there was no way of reversing heart failure caused by the build-up of sticky toxic amyloid proteins, with half of patients dying within four years of diagnosis.

But a team at the Royal Free Hospital and University College London (UCL) reported that three men aged 68, 76 and 82, are now free of symptoms after their condition spontaneously reversed.

New treatments

Lead author Prof Marianna Fontana, of UCL Division of Medicine, said: “We have seen for the first time that the heart can get better with this disease.

“That has not been known until now and it raises the bar for what might be possible with new treatments.”

Crucially the researchers found evidence of an immune response in the three men that specifically targeted amyloid.

The amyloid-targeting antibodies were not found in other patients whose condition progressed as normal.

Senior author Prof Julian Gillmore, head of the UCL Centre for Amyloidosis, based at the Royal Free Hospital, said: “Whether these antibodies caused the patients’ recovery is not conclusively proven.

“However, our data indicates that this is highly likely and there is potential for such antibodies to be re-created in a lab and used as a therapy.

“We are currently investigating this further, although this research remains at a preliminary stage.”

Heart failure affects 900,000 people in Britain, with 60,000 new diagnoses every year.

Cases caused by amyloid build-up are less common, but carry the same symptoms, such as fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath and eventually death as the heart gives up.

However, experts were amazed after one man aged 68 reported his symptoms were improving. His story prompted the research team to look through records of 1,663 patients diagnosed with the condition and found two more cases.

Recoveries confirmed

The three men’s recoveries were confirmed via blood tests, heart scans and, for one patient, an assessment of exercise capacity.

Cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) scans showed heart structure and function had returned to a near-normal state and the amyloid had almost cleared.

One of the three men underwent a heart muscle biopsy that revealed an unusual inflammatory response surrounding the amyloid deposits, suggesting an immune reaction was behind the reversal.

No such inflammatory response was detected in 286 biopsies from patients whose disease had followed a normal progression.

The researchers found antibodies in the three patients that bound specifically to amyloid deposits, which were not present in the patients who did not get better.

Scientists believe that if the antibodies could be harnessed, they could help clear away the plaques leading to heart failure.

Jon Spiers, chief executive of the Royal Free Charity, which supports the research said: “This work not only represents a major breakthrough in our understanding of cardiac amyloidosis, but crucially opens up new possibilities for more effective treatment options.

“It’s a hugely significant development.”

Nature’s law might have already solved the unsolvable

By Sarah Knapton

What if the most powerful drugs on the planet are already inside us?

A fascinating new study from University College London and the Royal Free Hospital has found that three men are carrying antibodies to heart failure - their immune systems efficiently clearing away the sticky plaques that are fatal to so many.

It is the latest example of nature finding an elegant solution to a seemingly intractable problem - and it happens more often than you would imagine.

‘Elite-controllers’ of HIV

In 2020, Dr Xu Yu, a viral immunologist at the Ragon Institute in Boston, published a paper showing that some people are “elite-controllers” of HIV, their bodies suppressing the virus even without antiretrovirals.

One is Loreen Willenberg, a 67-year-old California woman who has been free of HIV for three decades without the need for drugs.

A second woman, dubbed The Esperaza patient, is believed cured naturally and has given birth to a child free from HIV.

Scientists now believe around one in 200 people have an unusually potent immune response to HIV, and are keen to find out their secret.

Oddly enough, in the case of The Esperaza patient, the key might have been her immune system slamming on the brakes early.

HIV hijacks the machinery of the immune system, meaning the typical antiviral immune response actually causes it to spread.

In the case of the elite-controllers, their bodies appear to have cottoned on to this Trojan horse attack and battened down the hatches.

If scientists could find out what is triggering that immunosuppression signal with HIV, they may be able to recreate it with drugs.

Some people never pick up HIV at all. In the 1990s, a group of sex workers in Nairobi, Kenya, failed to become infected through three years of testing. It was discovered they all carried a mutated version of the CCR5 protein, which HIV uses to get into cells.

The mutation meant that the virus could not infect cells, providing a natural barrier. When two patients were given stem cell transplants from a donor carrying the mutation, they became HIV-free. It also inspired the antiretroviral maraviroc.

Then there is Covid. Some people - including healthcare workers on the front line of the pandemic - have never caught the virus, despite being constantly exposed.

Many such individuals are now having their genomes sequenced by scientists keen to find out what makes them so Covid-proof.

One theory is that some people may carry a different kind of ACE2 receptor - the protein on the surface cells that helps the virus get inside, similar to how people are protected against HIV.

We are walking pharmacies

Certain genetic mutations are already known to confer natural immunity against norovirus, malaria, cancer, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart attacks, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

Finding out how some people are protected against some of the world’s most deadly diseases is the Holy Grail for researchers.

It stands to reason that if you can work out how somebody cannot get infected, then you can work out how to prevent people from getting infected.

We are walking pharmacies, carrying a disparate army of helpful microbes and immune cells ready to be tapped.

With the advent of big data, full genome sequencing and AI it is becoming far easier to rapidly locate the differences in people, and discover just how nature has already solved the unsolvable.