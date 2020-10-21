Hope, joy and 'Tetris': a new start after the fall of Deportivo La Coruña

When at long, long last it comes, the roar rips right through you, taking you back to a better place. Suddenly there’s a release and in that moment all is right again. It’s just a goal, but it’s not. It’s the 97th minute and it’s the winner, dramatic and desperate, but that’s not it either. It shouldn’t be this good, maybe shouldn’t be good at all, but bloody hell it’s good. Time slips away, tension tears at them, and then it happens: the ball comes from the right and Eneko Bóveda heads it into the net. Deportivo La Coruña have beaten Salamanca on the opening day and there is an explosion, briefly returning everything to where it belongs.

This weekend, for the first time since March, football fans returned to stadiums in Spain. It is tentative, not welcomed by everyone with Covid-19 cases rising, and it is limited, just a small step forward. But it is something. Something big, as it turns out; bigger than you imagined. It is hard not to be carried along, not to get lost in the emotion, to share it. That sound, that feeling, that release: how we’ve missed it.

The capacity at Riazor, Deportivo’s home by the beach in Spain’s north-west corner, is 34,899 and it has seen better nights – but none quite like his. Only 3,400 tickets are sold, wide blue seas of seats, but somehow the noise still fills the stadium, a silence longer than any in living memory broken at last.

Not every ground is open and none this size are. A day earlier 150km away, Deportivo’s rivals Celta Vigo play Atlético Madrid behind closed doors but there is a reason why Deportivo are different: they have fallen.

A long way.

Salvador Illa, the health minister, says opening football to fans is “unnecessary”. In the first and second divisions, where TV money sustains them, doors remain closed. But from the third tier down, where it is officially “amateur”, where if there are no fans there is no football and closing doors would mean permanently drawing down the shutters for many of them, supporters have been allowed to return. The main reason, though, is simpler: professional football depends on central government and La Liga. Below that, protocols depend on the federation and the local health authorities.

And that’s where Deportivo are.

Deportivo won the league 20 years ago this year. It is 25 years since they first won the Copa del Rey, a commemorative shirt in the window of the club shop, modelled by Fran – the captain who also lifted the trophy in 2002 at the Bernabéu on Real Madrid’s 100th birthday. On sale inside, two lovingly produced books tell the story of Riazor and over a hundred European nights, tales of better times.

(Clockwise from top) A Deportivo fan checks out the window of the club shop, including the commemorative shirt worn by former captain, Fran González, now head of the club’s youth system, who is pictured as part of a crowd of 120 watching Silva; and the Teresa Herrera Trophy and Copa del Rey on display at Riazor.

They beat Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus here; they put four past PSG and Milan. They had Bebeto, Mauro Silva, and Djalmhina. They had Juan Carlos Valerón and Manuel Pablo, now the B team coaches, although both are quarantined having tested positive for Covid. And they had Fran, who spends Sunday morning watching Silva in the tercera division before heading to Riazor. They finished in the top three nine times between 1993 and 2004. Super Depor, they had been called – and everyone loved them.

Super no more. Depor paid for those days. The debt was huge, the players no longer came, a social divide opened and they were relegated three times. Down in 2011 and 2013 and when they dropped again in 2018, they did not return. A year ago, a Pablo Mari header was two centimetres from taking them back to primera; a year on, they slipped out of the second division at the other end – the first time a league title winner has been in Spain’s third tier in over 70 years. And “third tier” doesn’t get close to explaining it: Second Division B has 102 teams.

On the final day, Deportivo were due to face Fuenlabrada, clinging to an outside chance of survival, only for the game to get postponed. The league had told Fuenlabrada to travel despite players testing positive. When they reached Galicia, there were more. Fuenlabrada were quarantined in their hotel, stuck. The final round of games went ahead without them and battles began. It was not lost on Deportivo fans that Fuenlabrada’s lawyer is the son of Javier Tebas, the La Liga president.

Eventually, they were called back from holidays to play and beat Fuenlabrada, but it was too late: in their absence, the other games had sentenced them. Details continue to emerge, accusations too, and a legal case awaits, but it was over.

