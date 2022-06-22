‘I hope it inspires others’: Sacramento’s Mural Alley gives artists a public canvas

Passersby may have noticed three new murals in Sacramento’s Mural Alley. The artwork debuted late this spring.

Mural Alley is sponsored by Archival Gallery, located in the 32nd and 33rd alley off Folsom Boulevard. The beautification project elevates the business and even residential spaces in an alley that was previously a blank slate.

The Mural Alley art was completed by Robert Bowen, Davy Fiveash and Miles Hermann. Fiveash’s mural “Providence” was inspired by the floral still life and patterns he uses in his other art pieces he paints in his studio.

“I do what I love to see,” Fiveash said.

He hopes the murals are a small step in turning Sacramento into a major arts city again, as Fiveash feels it was in the 1970s and 1980s.

“I want people to enjoy it. I hope it inspires others to create something,” Fiveash said. He prefers the process of studio painting, but Fiveash was glad to contribute a piece to Mural Alley. “I like being able to say ‘I did this. I contributed, and I’m a part of this community.’”

One of the new murals is “Loki Formulates a Theory of Everything,” by Dawn Pedersen. Pedersen has previously been involved in Sacramento’s Chalk It Up event, an event that uses sidewalks as a slate for art.

Her mural is based on her cat, Loki.

“I wanted to make him famous,” she quipped.

She first did an oil painting before starting work on the mural. She usually works in oils, acrylics and watercolor. “Loki” is her first public mural. The mural took around 30 hours to paint, and Pedersen brought her 11 year-old to help with some underpainting.

“It was fun to do together,” she said.

Pedersen enjoys that mural paintings can be viewed by a large number of people. The public aspect of murals is a big positive for many artists, since people who maybe don’t seek art out are still exposed to it and get to enjoy it.

D. Oldham Neath, owner of Archival Gallery who coordinated the murals, stands in front of a residential garage door Wednesday, June 15, 2022, painted by artist Carrie Cottini. Her piece “Call Me Maybe” features five different tubes of lipstick, which is the artist’s signature subject. Sacramento’s Mural Alley is a beautification project that elevates businesses and residential spaces in the alley off of Folsom Boulevard between 32nd and 33rd streets in East Sacramento

Carrie Cottini had the very different experience of painting her mural on a residential garage door. Her piece, “Call Me Maybe,” features five different tubes of lipstick. Cottini has known D. Oldham Neath, who coordinated the murals through Archival Gallery, for about 20 years. Of the spaces that were available to be painted, Cottini particularly liked the yellow house and garage for a background.

“Lipsticks are kind of my signature subject. I’ve always liked painting them. There’s so much there,” Cottini said.

While she had helped other artists with painting before, this is Cottini’s first mural of her own. She usually works with acrylic on canvas. Cottini was grateful to help fill Sacramento with art.

“It’s a community I’m so happy to be a part of,” she said.

“Gutter Trap” is John Stuart Berger’s contribution to Mural Alley. According to his artist’s statement, his piece is a reminder to persist and focus on the positive. “Gutter Trap” is located at 3223 Folsom Blvd, on the rear wall of Archival Gallery. Its name comes from the downspouts on the wall.

A mural called “Gutter Trap” by John Stuart Berger is visable from Mural Alley on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. According to his artist’s statement, his piece is a reminder to persist and focus on the positive. It’s located on the rear wall of Archival Gallery at 3223 Folsom Boulevard.

Neath has been the owner of Archival Gallery since 1983. She also co-founded Sacramento’s “Second Saturday” art walks and “Chalk It Up.” The Mural Alley project, which came together through Neath’s coordination with neighbors, is expected to run indefinitely.

If you go

Archival Gallery’s exhibit rotates monthly. For more information and hours, go to archivalgallery.com.

To see more photos of the murals completed and in progress, go to sacramentomuralalley.com. You can also see more information about the locations and parking, and learn more about the artists involved.