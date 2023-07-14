Hope on the horizon for North Huron Childcare Services as council approves new full-time positions

NORTH HURON – The worldwide pandemic is finally in the rearview mirror, and as more people return to in-person employment, work behind the scenes continues as businesses try to recover.

North Huron staff are diligently concentrating on improving the situation with the labour shortages affecting their team who are carrying the extra workload created by the lack of employees.

Childcare services were hard hit during the unprecedented three-year event. Recovery has been slow. The resulting labour shortage issues are also hitting North Huron’s several children’s services, and existing staff members who work part-time also require other part-time employment to balance their personal budgets. This type of situation reduces the amount of time a part-time employee can commit to the department.

North Huron Manager of Children’s Services Trisha McLean prepared a report for council that was presented in her absence by CAO Dwayne Evans requesting their authorization to transition three part-time Early Childhood Educators (ECE) to full-time positions.

“As previously reported, we currently have three part-time staff that are working full time hours. These staff are needed to maintain existing service levels at the main centre,” said McLean in her report. “In addition, we have the ability to offer more childcare spaces as part of our Early Learning program subject to more part-time staff working full-time hours.”

McLean explained that there are currently 125 applicants on their waiting list, 74 infants, 31 toddlers and 20 preschoolers.

“The transition of these three positions from part-time to full-time will not increase our current participant capacity,” stated McLean, “however, it will assist with retaining our existing staff who are seeking permanent full-time positions.

“Transitioning these positions will also send a message to childcare staff and the community that the township recognizes the childcare need and is committed to helping families grow our local economy.”

McLeod said, “Going forward, it is vital that council continue to consider increasing the number of permanent registered early childhood educators on a yearly basis to close the gap on the number of full-time staff needed.”

The report said in 2017, North Huron Children’s Services consisted of six full-time staff, including the manager.

“As part of the Human Resources Manual review, it was identified that a number of part-time staff were working full-time hours. It was recommended the township achieve the necessary childcare staff complement to provide the desired service level.

“Eighteen full-time childcare positions are needed to comply with provincial legislation. Over the course of the last few years, the number of full-time childcare staff has increased from six to 12. This gradual approach has been taken to offset the financial impact.”

McLeod requested that council consider six new full-time positions in 2023, using the previous year’s surplus.

“The transition of three part time positions to three full time positions for the balance of 2023 would add an upset limit of $6,000 to the 2023 operating budget,” said the report. “To offset this financial impact it is recommended council utilize the 2022 CWELCC funding surplus.”

According to McLeod’s report, the 2022 surplus is approximately $95,000.

“In accordance with the reserve funds approved by council and in accordance with the county’s requirements,” said the report, “any childcare surplus is to be transferred to a reserve and used to offset the operating budget of the next fiscal year.”

Coun. Mitch Wright commented on the agenda item, reminding people that the North Huron Childcare Services is a Huron County-run initiative; therefore, there would not be a financial impact on the ratepayers to the township.

Coun. Chris Palmer expressed concerns about future financial obligations following 2023 and how the new $10-a-day provincial and county funding program works to maintain the budget moving forward.

Evans provided the following explanation:

“The reason is that we’ve been able to take more children into the program. As we’re able to take more children in, we receive more user funding, we receive more CWELCC funding, so we want to continue on that path.”

The report said that staff will continue monitoring and reporting on the situation and will let the council know any additional information regarding staffing levels required to utilize their current licences capacity.

“In the past, council has expressed an interest to expand childcare offerings to other areas of the township,” the report said. “In order to do this, existing staffing needs should be addressed before the township will be in a position to hire additional staff to expand services. As a part of the 2024 budget process, it is advisable council consider creating more full-time childcare positions.”

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the report and the requests.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times