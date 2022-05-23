Hope you don’t mind street parking: this Fort Worth home listing has a driveway pool

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a house with a swimming pool and don’t mind parking on the street, this newly listed Wedgewood home is for you.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 1965, but during the pandemic, the owners installed a saltwater swimming pool — directly in front of the garage.

Backyard

“The saltwater Swimming Pool was put in during Covid for their children to play in (please note there is no fence around the pool - WATCH YOUR KIDS),” the listing warns.

Since it was posted on May 20, the listing has gone viral on the TikTok account Zillowtastropes, which compiles “hidden gems and outright disasters.”

In the comments, viewers debated the safety of the arrangement and whether they’d be able to live without a functional garage.

“Please note that there is a 2 car garage in the pictures, but you can’t park your car in it because the pool was built in front of it,” the listing description reads.

One commenter suggested: “You can turn the garage into a cool bar area and guest bathroom.”

The 2,300-square-foot home is about 15 minutes southwest of downtown Fort Worth, and it can be yours for $365,000.