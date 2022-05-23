Hope you don’t mind street parking: this Fort Worth home listing has a driveway pool
If you’ve always dreamed of owning a house with a swimming pool and don’t mind parking on the street, this newly listed Wedgewood home is for you.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 1965, but during the pandemic, the owners installed a saltwater swimming pool — directly in front of the garage.
“The saltwater Swimming Pool was put in during Covid for their children to play in (please note there is no fence around the pool - WATCH YOUR KIDS),” the listing warns.
Since it was posted on May 20, the listing has gone viral on the TikTok account Zillowtastropes, which compiles “hidden gems and outright disasters.”
@zillowtastrophes Goodbye garage, hello cabana #texas #realestate #zillowtastrophe ♬ Sneaky Snitch - Kevin MacLeod
In the comments, viewers debated the safety of the arrangement and whether they’d be able to live without a functional garage.
“Please note that there is a 2 car garage in the pictures, but you can’t park your car in it because the pool was built in front of it,” the listing description reads.
One commenter suggested: “You can turn the garage into a cool bar area and guest bathroom.”
The 2,300-square-foot home is about 15 minutes southwest of downtown Fort Worth, and it can be yours for $365,000.