New Hope in Combatting MRSA Superbug in Hospital Infections

ActivePure Technology
·5 min read
ActivePure Technology

The seven-month study in an urban medical-surgical ICU highlights the impact of ActivePure Medical's proactive, continuous, disinfection technology on HAIs

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / ActivePure, an infection prevention technology company that provides continuous, whole-department disinfection technology, today announced the publication of their study on Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), surface microbial burden and Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs).

Healthcare-Onset MRSA (HO-MRSA) bacteremia infections had a statistically significant 100% decrease (and in fact were eliminated during the trial period) when compared to the same time frame a year prior and the immediate six months prior. This self-operating solution was implemented department-wide in the ICU, and no changes were made or required to the hospital's cleaning and disinfection practices, trainings or schedules. The study also concluded that the use of ActivePure's Advanced Photocatalysis technology in a Medical-Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) resulted in a statistically significant 98% reduction of the levels of MRSA surface burden from baseline to final post-activation test.

The study is now available via the Open Forum Infectious Diseases a publication of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), and can be found here.

"Keeping patients and team members safe is the top priority for infection prevention and control, and as HAIs in healthcare continue to rise and occur. I am proud to highlight the improvements we made with ActivePure Medical," said Lori Berthelot, RN, BSN, CIC, study co-author and supervisor of infection control at the study hospital.

System Director of Infection Prevention and Control for the study hospital and Study Co-author, Beth Ann Lambert, MS, CIC, added, "It is such an honor to be able to share our experience and encourage others that you can improve the environment of care even during these challenging times of a pandemic and labor shortage crisis."

The primary author of the study is Caitlin Stowe, MPH, CPC, CIC, CPHQ, VA-BC and vice president of clinical affairs and medical liaison of ActivePure Medical. Additional co-authors of the abstract include Katherine Baumgarten, MD and Nattie Leger, MSN, RN, LSSBB.

"The last few years have exposed the risks of infection by spotlighting the issues that already existed, raising their visibility, but also the 21st century solutions that are now available. The results of this study have opened the door for healthcare facilities to protect their areas prone to the spread of healthcare-associated infections, like MRSA, with proven, real-world results," said Deborah Birx, M.D., chief medical and science advisor of ActivePure Technologies. "ActivePure Medical has worked diligently to prove the efficacy of the technology through extensive testing and FDA clearance. All this work has shown that it is an essential solution for today to address aerosol pathogens like SAR-CoV-2 to multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungi."

To read the complete study or learn about ActivePure Medical, please visit www.ActivePureMedical.com/MRSA.

###

ABOUT MRSA
Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a type of staph bacteria that is resistant to several antibiotics, including methicillin, penicillin, amoxicillin, and more. In a healthcare setting, MRSA can cause bloodstream infections, pneumonia, or surgical site infections. Approximately 5% of U.S. hospital patients carry MRSA in their nose or on their skin.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not only stymied reduction efforts but has also precipitated increases in invasive Hospital-Onset MRSA (HO-MRSA) infections. Statistically significant increases were observed for MRSA (14%) between 2020 and 2021.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE
Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. In 2022, ActivePure was named on the Inc. 5000 list of most successful and fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure Technology was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE MEDICAL, LLC:
ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, was launched in 2020 after the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ActivePure engineers designed these medical-grade, automated and continuous disinfection units to combat some of healthcare's most resistant pathogens that lead to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The ActivePure Medical units have been proven effective in extensive independent laboratory testing and challenging healthcare settings and are available in portable and induct HVAC configurations. All ActivePure Medical units are California Air and Resource Board (CARB) certified to meet ozone and electrical safety standards and designed for use facility-wide without interrupting the continuum of care. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 800-572-6241.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure Technologies and ActivePure Medical
Email: Jo@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell: 214-232-0078

Caroline Morse, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure Technologies and ActivePure Medical
Email: Caroline@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell: 817-682-6523

SOURCE: ActivePure Technology



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735452/New-Hope-in-Combatting-MRSA-Superbug-in-Hospital-Infections

Latest Stories

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft

    ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title. Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts. Washington is a massive tight end (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) who teamed wit Brock Bowers to give Georgia a dominant 1-2 punch at the often-overlooked position. “My time in Athens has come to an end as I pursue my dreams of playing in the NF

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Chiefs top seed in AFC, but title game could be in Atlanta

    Patrick Mahomes is the graybeard of the quarterbacks in the AFC playoffs even though he's only 27 and wasn't even born yet when Tom Brady was a freshman at the University of Michigan in 1995. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out and Teddy Bridgewater, 30, also hurt, the Miami Dolphins are preparing rookie Skylar Thompson, 25, to start at Buffalo this weekend. That would make Mahomes the oldest starting quarterback in the AFC field. Mahomes said he certainly feels as if he's entered a new phase i

  • Seahawks excited about future after surprising playoff berth

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — In the moments after seeing the season end in the first round of the playoffs, Pete Carroll was already looking ahead to what the future could bring. The oldest coach in the league isn’t planning on slowing down and for good reason. The Seattle Seahawks have remodeled their foundation and head into the offseason with an unexpected amount of excitement about what’s next. “What has happened during the course of this season has been a tremendous amount of progress that we’ve ma

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Canada Winter Games squash courts ready for play, then a new home

    There are four new portable squash courts ready for play at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown. The courts — located in the trade centre part of the building — were purchased by the Canada Winter Games Host Society at a cost of $100,000 each. Adam Clark is the director of capital projects and venues for the Games. He said there are no adequate permanent facilities suitable for squash competition on P.E.I., so they had to come up with another solution. Crews started installing the temporary squ