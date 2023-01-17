New Hope in Combatting MRSA Superbug in Hospital Infections

The seven-month study in an urban medical-surgical ICU highlights the impact of ActivePure Medical's proactive, continuous, disinfection technology on HAIs

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / ActivePure, an infection prevention technology company that provides continuous, whole-department disinfection technology, today announced the publication of their study on Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), surface microbial burden and Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs).

Healthcare-Onset MRSA (HO-MRSA) bacteremia infections had a statistically significant 100% decrease (and in fact were eliminated during the trial period) when compared to the same time frame a year prior and the immediate six months prior. This self-operating solution was implemented department-wide in the ICU, and no changes were made or required to the hospital's cleaning and disinfection practices, trainings or schedules. The study also concluded that the use of ActivePure's Advanced Photocatalysis technology in a Medical-Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) resulted in a statistically significant 98% reduction of the levels of MRSA surface burden from baseline to final post-activation test.

The study is now available via the Open Forum Infectious Diseases a publication of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), and can be found here.

"Keeping patients and team members safe is the top priority for infection prevention and control, and as HAIs in healthcare continue to rise and occur. I am proud to highlight the improvements we made with ActivePure Medical," said Lori Berthelot, RN, BSN, CIC, study co-author and supervisor of infection control at the study hospital.

System Director of Infection Prevention and Control for the study hospital and Study Co-author, Beth Ann Lambert, MS, CIC, added, "It is such an honor to be able to share our experience and encourage others that you can improve the environment of care even during these challenging times of a pandemic and labor shortage crisis."

The primary author of the study is Caitlin Stowe, MPH, CPC, CIC, CPHQ, VA-BC and vice president of clinical affairs and medical liaison of ActivePure Medical. Additional co-authors of the abstract include Katherine Baumgarten, MD and Nattie Leger, MSN, RN, LSSBB.

"The last few years have exposed the risks of infection by spotlighting the issues that already existed, raising their visibility, but also the 21st century solutions that are now available. The results of this study have opened the door for healthcare facilities to protect their areas prone to the spread of healthcare-associated infections, like MRSA, with proven, real-world results," said Deborah Birx, M.D., chief medical and science advisor of ActivePure Technologies. "ActivePure Medical has worked diligently to prove the efficacy of the technology through extensive testing and FDA clearance. All this work has shown that it is an essential solution for today to address aerosol pathogens like SAR-CoV-2 to multidrug-resistant bacteria and fungi."

To read the complete study or learn about ActivePure Medical, please visit www.ActivePureMedical.com/MRSA.

ABOUT MRSA

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a type of staph bacteria that is resistant to several antibiotics, including methicillin, penicillin, amoxicillin, and more. In a healthcare setting, MRSA can cause bloodstream infections, pneumonia, or surgical site infections. Approximately 5% of U.S. hospital patients carry MRSA in their nose or on their skin.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not only stymied reduction efforts but has also precipitated increases in invasive Hospital-Onset MRSA (HO-MRSA) infections. Statistically significant increases were observed for MRSA (14%) between 2020 and 2021.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. In 2022, ActivePure was named on the Inc. 5000 list of most successful and fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure Technology was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE MEDICAL, LLC:

ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, was launched in 2020 after the ActivePure Medical Guardian received Class II Medical Device clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ActivePure engineers designed these medical-grade, automated and continuous disinfection units to combat some of healthcare's most resistant pathogens that lead to healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The ActivePure Medical units have been proven effective in extensive independent laboratory testing and challenging healthcare settings and are available in portable and induct HVAC configurations. All ActivePure Medical units are California Air and Resource Board (CARB) certified to meet ozone and electrical safety standards and designed for use facility-wide without interrupting the continuum of care. For more information on ActivePure Medical, please visit ActivePureMedical.com or call 800-572-6241.

