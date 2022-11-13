Hope for buyers as mortgage rates fall back below 5pc

house mortgage

Buyers can purchase a home with a mortgage at sub-5pc for the first time in at least a month as lenders finally launch cheaper deals.

Platform, which is part of the Co-Operative Bank, will launch a five-year fixed rate mortgage at 4.84pc on Monday, in what brokers are hailing as a key turning point for the housing market.

The deal, for new borrowers rather than remortgages, is the first to be offered at below 5pc since Liz Truss resigned as PM in the wake of the mini-Budget.

Mark Harris, of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Fixed-rate mortgage pricing has been edging down over the past few weeks and if this continues, we would expect five-year fixes below 4pc by early 2023.”

Aaron Strutt, of Trinity Financial brokers, said: “If someone like Platform and the Co-operative Bank can do it, then other lenders can do it. I think that is probably the start of it - unless something else unfortunate happens.”

Platform’s 4.84pc rate is for buyers with a minimum loan size of £400,000 and a 40pc deposit and comes with a £1,999 product fee. Buyers with 25pc and 30pc deposits can get a 4.89pc rate under the same terms.

A buyer taking out a £400,000 home loan at 4.84pc will pay £1,613 per month in interest – a £423 saving compared to if they take out a five-year fix at the average rate of 6.11pc.

Platform will also launch five-year fixes at 4.94pc for buyers with 25pc and 30pc deposits, with a £1,499 fee, and at 4.99pc with a £999 fee.

David Hollingworth, of L&C, another broker, said: “This marks a new step in the improvement of mortgage rates. Banks’ funding costs have dropped back and that is where the confidence stems from.”

At least 20 building societies and banks have reduced the rates on their fixed-rate deals since Monday, according to Moneyfacts. These included Nationwide, Halifax, Lloyds and Virgin Money.

This was despite the fact that the Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points last week – the largest increase since 1989.

Banks have raised rates on variable rate deals, which are pegged to the Bank Rate, but they have been able to reduce the cost of fixed-rate deals because greater economic stability has reduced their borrowing costs despite.

Platform’s rates are the first fixed-rate deals for mainstream borrowers at less than 5pc in a month, after banks withdrew fixed-rate deals en masse after the mini-Budget and then began relaunching products at rapidly increasing rates.

Since September 23, the only mainstream sub-5pc fixed-rate mortgage deals on the market were either old deals that were about to be pulled, or those that existed only briefly as banks increased their rates in stages.

Rates on fixed-rate deals have declined slowly but steadily since Jeremy Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor and scrapped the mini-Budget plans that spooked markets and drove up borrowing costs.

Two- and five-year fixed rates peaked on October 20 at 6.65pc and 6.51pc respectively, according to Moneyfacts, a data company. By November 11, these had dipped to 6.33pc and 6.11pc – still well above the 4.74pc and 4.75pc average rates before the mini-Budget.