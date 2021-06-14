Hop on the Mugen Train and pre-order these Demon Slayer Funko Pops from Walmart

Funko

Back in April, Japan's record-breaking movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, made its way to U.S. theaters, where it continued to gain popularity. It was bolstered by the success of its predecessors: The anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and the Demon Slayer manga by Koyoharu Gotouge.

Now, Funko Pop has a Demon Slayer collection in the works - and it appears to be just as sought-after. Pre-orders for individual vinyl figurines are already sold out at some retailers, but you can still pre-order Demon Slayer Funko Pops at Walmart for shipment by October. Part of what makes Demon Slayer such a standout series is the vibrancy of the characters, and Funko Pop did an incredible job using subtle details to not only capture each character's unique appearance, but also their personalities and strengths.

Take a closer look at the Demon Slayer Funko Pop collection below and pre-order at Walmart before they're completely sold out. If you want to add other anime Funko Pops to your shelf as you await the arrival of your Demon Slayer figures, Walmart also has My Hero Academia, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, and Yu-Gi-Oh! collectibles.

Tanjiro Funko Pop

Tanjiro is as kind as he is strong, and he is arguably one of the most recognizable shōnen male leads. Maybe it's his unmistakable black and green checkered haori, or maybe it's his distinct forehead scar. It could also be his hanafuda earrings, which even the characters in the show use to distinguish him. All these marks are detailed on his Funko Pop, as is his unique black-blade demon slaying sword. Tanjiro looks like he is ready to do what he does best - give his all to defend and protect his family and friends.

Buy it! Tanjiro Kamado Funko Pop, $8.99 at walmart.com

Nezuko Funko Pop

Nezuko, like her brother Tanjiro, is a capable fighter with a gentle spirit. Unlike her brother, she's a human-turned-demon, not a demon slayer. That means when it comes time to defend humans, she fights not with a sword, but with her raw power - which is exactly what's conveyed in her Funko Pop's crouching, attack-ready stance. The figure also features her trademark two-toned hair pulled back in a pink bow, pink claw nails, and bamboo mouthpiece.

Story continues

Buy It! Nezuko Kamado Funko Pop, $8.99 at walmart.com

Zenitsu Agatsuma Funko Pop

The fan-favorite worrywart's Funko figure is gearing up to unsheathe his sword and unleash the power of his Thunder Breathing First Form. Simultaneously, the Zenitsu Agatsuma collectible also depicts him in his classic half-conscious state. Sporting his signature bright orange outfit and hair, it'll brighten up any shelf.

Buy It! Zenitsu Agatsuma Funko Pop, $8.78 at walmart.com

Inosuke Funko Pop

There's also a Funko Pop of the rowdy and loud Inosuke, who almost always opts for a boar head (which we see on this Funko Pop) rather than show off his blue and black hair. Showcasing Inosuke crossing his two, jagged Nichirin blades with a wide stance, the figure captures his determination and steadfastness as a demon slayer.

Buy It! Inosuke Hashibira Funko Pop, $10.99 at walmart.com

Muzan Kibutsuji Funko Pop

If you're looking to embrace the villainous side of Demon Slayer, you can pre-order a Funko Pop of demonic mastermind Muzan Kibutsuji. His collectible is complete with his signature fedora, black and white suit, purple claw nails, and fiendish red eyes.

Buy It! Muzan Kibutsuji Funko Pop, $8.78 at walmart.com