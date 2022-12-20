Hop-on, Inc. Secures $26 Million in Bond Financing for Decentralized Social Media Platform Digitalage

Hop-on, Inc.

Temecula, CA, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Funding unlocks earlier $5 million mezzanine round to support platform development

via NewMediaWire -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is excited to announce that it has secured $26 million in bond financing for its decentralized social media platform, Digitalage. The bond financing, which will be released in Q1 2023, unlocks an earlier $5 million mezzanine round that will be immediately available to assist with continuing platform development.

Digitalage is a revolutionary social media platform that puts users in control of their own data and empowers them to connect with others in a secure and decentralized environment. The platform has already gained a significant following and this new financing will allow us to continue to grow and improve the user experience.

"We are thrilled to have secured this bond financing, which will allow us to continue to develop Digitalage and bring our vision of a decentralized social media platform to fruition," said Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on, Inc. "This is a major milestone for our company, and we are grateful for the support of our investors and the wider community."

The bond financing will be used to further develop the platform's technology, hire additional team members, and expand our marketing efforts. We believe that Digitalage has the potential to revolutionize the social media industry and we are committed to bringing this innovative platform to as many users as possible.

Thank you for your support and we look forward to sharing more updates with you as we continue to grow and develop Digitalage.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a leading US-based company that specializes in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services. With secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies, Hop-on has a long track record of innovation and market development dating back to 1993. The company is known for its pioneering work, including the development of the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone and the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform, which promotes data portability, and free speech and provides essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices. Hop-on works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage is a decentralized social media platform that puts users in control of their own data and empowers them to connect with others in a secure and decentralized environment. In addition to providing peer-to-peer communication and streaming entertainment, Digitalage also offers personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. The platform is built on cutting-edge technologies and advanced deep learning models, and is committed to upholding the values of free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. With its innovative approach to user interface, user experience, and algorithms for recommendation and matchmaking, Digitalage is poised to disrupt the social media industry and drive paradigm shifts in areas such as accessibility, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, and the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism.

