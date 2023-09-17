This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Produces ‘Better Results’ Than Professionals – and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

While a quality vacuum cleaner will eliminate everyday debris and dirt, there are some stubborn stains that a traditional vacuum can't remove. If your carpets have seen better days, it’s time to invest in a dedicated carpet cleaner that will eliminate those tough stains and odors.

Say goodbye to grimy surfaces with the Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner that’s $80 off right now at Amazon. It’s racked up more than 20,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have dubbed it the “best carpet cleaner.”

The machine scrubs and sucks up pet accidents, spills, dirt, and stains from carpets, upholstery, rugs, and car interiors. It also comes with a number of accessories, such as a two-in-one pet tool, an attachment for stairs, an 8-foot accessory hose, allowing users to target smaller areas and couch cushions. And as an added bonus, each purchase arrives with a cleaning solution sample.

Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $200 (Save $80)

$280

$200

Buy on Amazon

The carpet cleaner has separate water tanks to avoid mixing clean and dirty water. It’s designed to automatically switch between washing and drying without holding down or letting go of a switch or trigger — so you won’t overly soak carpets.

Automatic Cleaning Technology shampoos the carpet as you push the machine forward, then sucks the water back up and dries the area when you pull it backward. Plus, you don’t have to vacate the room for hours after deep-cleaning your carpets: the HeatForce technology absorbs water, drying floors quickly and efficiently.

Amazon shoppers have praised the cleaning gadget in their reviews, with users calling it a “powerhouse” and a “game changer” thanks to its “remarkable” suction. One customer wrote, “It’s truly a beast! This carpet cleaner is really a miracle for pet owners,” while another added: “The dirt it pulled out of my cream interior was mind-blowing! I didn't know the seats were that dirty." .

Another shopper replaced their old Hoover carpet cleaner with this new model. They immediately saw a difference after using it on an area rug, writing that the device “pulled up all kinds of dirt! It was so gross.” They also added: “It showed better results than the professional cleaning job."

Head to Amazon now to grab the Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner while it’s on sale.

