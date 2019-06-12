Hooters waitress Larkyn Dasch to make MMA debut at Bellator 222

Larkyn Dasch is making her professional debut at Bellator 222 on Friday after signing her contract at her job as a Hooters waitress. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Larkyn Dasch is one of the many people pursuing their MMA dream while working a regular, non-fighting job. Dasch’s job just happens to be at Hooters.

Dasch will make her debut against Valerie Loureda at Bellator 222 on Friday, just a week after signing her first professional contract while working a double shift at Hooters.

She was legitimately working at the time, not trying to pull off a viral social media stunt. She told MMAJunkie that she had been working double shifts all week to earn money so she could travel to see her family in Nashville. When her manager came into the restaurant with the contract, she decided to sign it right there in her Hooters garb.

Dasch, a 22-year-old from Hillsdale, Michigan, is 4-3 as an amateur and has an unusual philosophy as a fighter: She doesn’t want to know anything about her competitors before she fights them. Here’s what she recently told MMAJunkie about her fighting philosophy.

“Actually, I have never heard of [Loureda]. I follow Bellator and the UFC, but at the same time I know there is the potential that I could one day end up fighting those girls. And I don’t like to know my opponents.

“I would rather my coaches tell me exactly what I’m supposed to do, give me a game plan and then go in there not knowing who this girl is, because at the end of the day, she’s just another female fighter who trains every day and has the same struggles that I do.”

That’s different for sure, because most fighters want to know as much as they can about their opponents. But Dasch is obviously doing things her own way, and she’s completely fine with it. And it’s more than that — Dasch has an unshakeable belief in herself, her abilities and her will to win.

“She’ll have to kill me to win. I won’t give up. I’ve only lost by decision. It doesn’t matter what you do, you’ll have to knock me out. If she knocks me out, good for her. But I have a game plan, and I’ll fight with more heart than she will.

“That’s what I’ll bring to it. I’ll fight with more heart, and I think I fight with more heart than 99 percent of all female fighters.”

