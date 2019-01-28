Hooters unveils 2019 Chase Elliott paint scheme

Hooters unveiled its paint scheme for Chase Elliott’s 2019 No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on Monday morning, giving the Hendrick Motorsports driver and three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winner a fresh look heading into a new year.

It‘s HERE! Your first look at @ChaseElliott's Hooters No. 9 Camaro ZL1 he‘ll be piloting in 2019. RT if you‘re loving the new look! @TeamHendrick | #Hooters9 #di9 pic.twitter.com/H6YUm2ZwN3 — Hooters (@Hooters) January 28, 2019

Earlier in the morning, Hendrick Motorsports revealed Elliott’s fire suit for when Hooters is the primary sponsor for the No. 9 car.

Check out what threads @chaseelliott will be rocking when @Hooters is on the No. 9 this year. Keep an eye out at 10:30 a.m. to see the new paint scheme. pic.twitter.com/gE0twh8Jpz — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) January 28, 2019

The company announced last year that it was expanding its relationship with Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports. The American restaurant brand will sponsor three races per season from 2019-2021.

“We have a great relationship with Hooters,” Elliott said when the extension was announced. “It‘s a place where you can just relax and enjoy yourself. Working with them is always a lot of fun, and their laid-back style is a really good fit for me. I‘m looking forward to continuing the partnership with Hooters and doing more to build on their history in racing.”

