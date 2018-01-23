Hoosiers make late run hold up with 71-68 win over Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Juwan Morgan spent most of the weekend getting treatment on his injured right ankle and hoping he could play Monday night.

He did more than the Indiana Hoosiers could have expected.

Morgan was back to being his old self. After missing the final 22 minutes Friday, he scored 25 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked two shots and accounted for all but four points in the decisive run to lead Indiana past Maryland 71-68.

''It was the least I could do for my team,'' Morgan said. ''The way they were just going at it in practice and just giving it their all, it was the least I could do. And I just went out there and showed what I could do.''

Regardless of the circumstances.

He played 36 minutes, was 10 of 18 from the field and was the only Indiana player to shoot better than 50 percent from the free-throw line (5 of 7). And he almost single-handedly rallied the Hoosiers with a closing 14-6 run that erased the Terrapins' five-point lead.

The result: Indiana (12-8, 5-3) won for the fourth time in five games overall and earned its fifth straight win at Assembly Hall.

''We were just sort of waiting for him (Morgan) in the first half to see if he could find his way through the game,'' coach Archie Miller said. ''You turn your ankle and a lot of guys handle it different ways. I think Juwan kind of played through the adrenaline tonight.''

But Morgan got plenty of help, too.

Robert Johnson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, Justin Smith added 12 points and Indiana's stingy defense allowed only three baskets in the final 6:02.

It was barely enough.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 18 points and Kevin Huerter had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maryland (15-7, 4-5), which hasn't won a conference road game since Dec. 3 at Illinois. Cowan had a chance to tie the score with six seconds left but it bounced off the rim.