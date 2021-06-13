Hoos on top: Virginia downs DBU to tie Columbia Super Regional series

Virginia extended its stay in South Carolina for another day.

The Cavaliers scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday to defeat Dallas Baptist 4-0 and even the best-of-three Super Regional at Founders Park.

The decisive game three is set for Monday at 1 p.m.

Virginia arrived in the Palmetto State on June 2 to play in the Columbia Regional on June 3 and has been in town since after the NCAA announced the University of South Carolina’s ballpark would also host the Super Regional.

Neither Dallas Baptist or Virginia, both No. 3 seeds in their regionals, put in a bid to host.

Virginia has had its backs against the wall since arriving in Columbia. The Cavs lost their first game in the regional before winning the next four to advance to the Super Regional.

Virginia lost the opener of the Super Regional on Saturday 6-5 before bouncing back Sunday to force a deciding game. The Cavs are looking for their first trip to College World Series since 2015 while Dallas Baptist has never made it to Omaha.

The Patriots are in their second Super Regional since moving up from Division II to Division I in 2004.

The Cavs used a pair of homers from Zack Gelof and Alex Tappen and an unlikely pitching performance from Griff McGarry to force the deciding game.

McGarry, who came into the game with an 0-5 record and ERA of 7.53, pitched seven-plus shutout innings. He allowed two hits, walked three and struck out 10 and left with the game 0-0 in the top of the eighth.

Gelof led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo homer. Then with two outs and two on, Tappen crushed a homer to the bleachers in left field to make it 4-0. The homer brought the UVa fans to their feet, chanting “U-V-A! U-V-A!”

Dallas Baptist got the first two runners on in the top of the ninth and had the bases loaded with two outs. But UVa’s Kyle Whitten got George Specht to fly out to end the game. It was the Cavaliers’ ninth shutout in 99 NCAA tournament games.

Columbia NCAA Super Regional schedule

Story continues

Who: Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Game 3

When: Monday at 1 p.m.

Where: Founders Park

Watch: ESPNU