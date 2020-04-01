Hooray for Holly-Weed: 19 Celebrity Stoners to Celebrate 420 With (Photos)

Hollywood stars don’t shy away from being 420-friendly. Here are the biggest names in entertainment who like to roll up a blunt or hit a bong — no matter what the date is.

From Snoop Dogg to Dawn Wells — if you’re commemorating the marijuana enthusiast’s national holiday for 420, you have friends in high places.

Robert Mitchum: The O.G. of celebrity stoners was arrested on marijuana charges in 1948 and spent two months behind bars.

Willie Nelson

The Red-Headed Stranger is notoriously no stranger to the green and announced that he was launching his own strain of premium weed last year. We have no idea what took him that long.

Dawn Wells

Mary Ann from “Gilligan’s Island” got popped for pot in 2008.



Cameron Diaz



The “There’s Something About Mary” star has admitted that she used to buy weed from Snoop Dogg. Which leads us to …

Snoop Dogg

We’d have to be completely high to leave him off of this list.



Justin Timberlake

The “20/20 Experience” singer says he smokes out because “sometimes I have a brain that needs to be turned off.”

Roseanne Barr

The “Roseanne” star, who smokes to alleviate her glaucoma, got into the weed biz in 2016 by investing in the dispensary Roseanne’s Joint. She even famously got stoned an old episode of her show.

Chace Crawford

The former “Gossip Girl” star gave people plenty to wag their tongues about when he was arrested for marijuana possession in 2010.

Frances McDormand

When she’s not appearing in awesome projects like “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” McDormand serves as a High Times cover girl.

Seth Rogen



The “Pineapple Express” actor not only knows his way around a bong, he’s named names when it comes to his famous smoke-out pals.

