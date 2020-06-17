Hooray, football is starting again! But hang on, I'm dreading it ...

Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

I confess to you, my sporting brothers and sisters, that I am dreading the return of football. I keep getting stopped in the street by people assuming I share their joy. I pull happy faces for them, but I mainly feel dread. Emotionally, I have long had far too much riding on my team; lockdown afforded some blessed relief. As of this Saturday, I get back to my old, enervating normal: if West Brom lose I am far too unhappy, and if we win I go too far the other way.

A while ago I saw a hypnotherapist for some guidance on how to get back to sleep when I woke up in the middle of the night. I was experiencing everything from general disquiet to wide-eyed terror. He suggested imagining myself in my happiest place. For many this was a beach, he suggested. Not for me it wasn’t. My happy place was the footpath next to a railway line in Smethwick that I would be walking along after we had won. To put myself there is truly to be swathed in serenity, and sleep soon comes. But if it doesn’t come quickly enough, everything backfires and the whites of my eyes gleam with fear anew. Because in my happy mental place, as in the real thing, I know that football joy is only a precursor to some fresh hell sooner rather than later. By the time I have walked back to the car, the joy of the victory is already being overwhelmed by concern about the next match. And so it goes on.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fifteen years ago I wrote a book that attempted to analyse what goes on in football fans’ heads. My cohort for this study was made up of fellow West Brom supporters. I spoke to fans who had not missed a game in decades, fans who had not missed a game in decades but then abruptly stopped going, and some who didn’t go to their first game until they were into middle age but then became as obsessed as any of us. I met one guy who travelled to every match but never watched the game because he was too nervous. He sat in the pub instead. And there was a teenage girl who had been going all her life and had never seen us concede a goal. This she had achieved by burying her head under her dad’s arm whenever the opposition looked likely to score. I took a consultant psychiatrist to a match to meet some of these people. Her conclusion was that ultimately they all seemed better psychologically equipped to deal with their football feelings than I was.

Story continues

For the few of you still reading even though you’re not into football, I should explain that with professional games for the top two divisions resuming in England and Wales, my team are, along with Leeds United, hot favourites for promotion to the Premier League. I would be dreading this weekend much less if we weren’t. It’s ours to throw away – which, naturally, is what I inevitably, viscerally, unquestionably expect us to do. The fear is very real; it’s on the attack, sweeping its way through my ill-marshalled emotional defences.

I’m like this at the start of every season, but this is even worse. There’s not a whole nine months of ebb and flow ahead of us. With but nine games to play there will be scant opportunity to put right the damage of a poor start. It’s like watching England drawing in a World Cup semi-final at the end of extra time – but then having to wait three months for the penalty shootout.

Also, in normal times, much of my anxiety would be related to working out how I could organise myself and, selfishly, my loved ones, around the practicalities of me disappearing to get to games. Now, with supporters not allowed in grounds, there’s not even this distraction. No, this will be pure, unadulterated footballing stress played out in eerie quiet, watched by fans everywhere in silent rooms with few shoulders to cry on.

I feel like a kid on Christmas Eve, but with the knowledge that Santa will leave either something dreadful for me or something wonderful. Either way, I suppose, I can’t wait any longer. For better or for worse, bring it on.

• Adrian Chiles is a Guardian columnist