Hoopla online as US teacher’s basketball long shot goes viral

A group of third-grade students were treated to an early Christmas surprise when their teacher made an impressive basketball shot from across the court and celebrated the win with hot chocolates.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms Fitz to her students, promised hot chocolates for all if she made the improbable shot in Washington DC earlier this week.

Celebratory scenes from the Holy Trinity School playground show a group of students eagerly watching on and then erupting into fits of joy the moment the ball effortlessly sails into the basket.

“In case you needed proof that teachers were superheroes,” the school wrote alongside the video in a social media post which has since gone viral. “Ms Fitz threw a Hail Mary and promised all the 3rd graders hot chocolate if she made the shot.”

Photos later uploaded to the school’s Facebook page on Tuesday show the students enjoying the drinks inside a classroom of the Catholic elementary school.

The school has since provided an update after staff said they were “overwhelmed” by the response from the public.

“We are overwhelmed by the messages and comments we have received and feel blessed that Ms Fitz gave us permission to share this video, which has brought a smile to so many people all over the world,” an addendum reads on the school’s Instagram page.