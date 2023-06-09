New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.10

New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of July to MYR0.10. This takes the dividend yield to 4.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 18.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was MYR0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.13. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.7% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

