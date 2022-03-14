Get Hooked: A new fried fish and chicken spot has opened in Columbia

There’s a new spot for fried fish, chicken and more in the capital city.

Hook Fish & Chicken recently opened at 3600 River Drive in Columbia. That’s near the intersection of River Drive and Clement Road, just east of the Broad River.

The restaurant was previously located on Broad Street in Sumter. That location was closed as the business moved to the new location on River Drive.

The business — which operates under the banner “We Fry Fresh Fish” — has a number of fried favorites on the menu, including chicken wings, catfish, cod, whiting, tilapia, crab cakes and more. It also offers a host of side items, including hush puppies, okra, onion rings, and fried jalapenos.

Shrimp and scallops also are on the menu, along with Philly steak sandwiches.

Hook Fish & Chicken sprinkles a prodigious amount of seasoning onto its fish and wings. When a reporter from The State stopped by recently, employees noted that the seasoning is the restaurant’s signature, and said the blend is “our secret.”

Hook Fish & Chicken on River Drive is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, per its Facebook page.