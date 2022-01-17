Hoodie from Tom Brady's Clothing Line Looks Like One the Athlete's Animated Version Wore on The Simpsons

tom brady

Tom Brady's new sweatshirt design from his just-launched Brady apparel line might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed fans.

The cotton fleece wordmark hoodie, in the brand's signature Brady Blue colorway, is similar to the one the NFL star's animated counterpart wore during a 2005 episode of The Simpsons. The episode, titled Homer and Ned's Hail Mary Pass, saw Homer Simpson and Ned Flanders staging a very Flanders-like Super Bowl halftime show.

Brady, along with LeBron James, Michelle Kwan, Yao Ming, and Warren Sapp, guest-starred in the episode, wearing hooded sweatshirts in bright colors with their last names written across their chests. Brady's hoodie was blue, with his last name printed in white — just like the sweatshirt from his new collection.

The coincidence furthers the fan theory that old episodes of The Simpsons predict the future, with the show foretelling Richard Branson's foray into space and Disney buying Fox, among other things.

The Brady Blue color in the line is part of a partnership between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Pantone Color Institute.

Pantone says Brady Blue is "bold, exuding strength and confidence, imbued with an inner intensity, emblematic of his self-determination and commitment to precision."

Brady recently spoke with Hypebeast about the new Brady brand and why he wanted to venture into apparel, now. "I have been in the public life for a long time, almost 30 years and in football, we've always had a very specific uniform," Brady told the outlet. "It was always tailored the right way and it always had the right colors and the right combinations."

"I've always felt like if I wear something, I want it to be something that's gonna look good 25/30 years from now when I look back on old pictures," he continued. "So creating something that was really timeless and creating things for all these different aspects of life that match these multifunctional lives that we have nowadays."

Offering clothes for the way we live now was important to Brady. "I think we have gone so much more into casual wear over the years," he explained to the outlet. "Guys aren't wearing suits to the bars anymore [...] So I think you've got to be more innovative. You have to think about what people are really looking for."