Hoodie Ban Fuels Wild Brawls and 10 Arrests on High School Campus

Brooke Leigh Howard
·4 min read
YouTube: Southeast DelCo School District
YouTube: Southeast DelCo School District

A new policy banning hoodies and hats has roiled a Pennsylvania high school, fueling an out-of-control protest by furious students this week that led to fights and the arrests of 10 students.

Just one day after the protests at Academy Park High School, the Southeast DelCo School Board of Directors held a contentious, four-hour emergency meeting—attended by hundreds of students and parents—that ultimately ended in members voting to backpedal on the ban against hoodies and hats altogether.

“Starting Friday November 4th, students will be permitted to wear hooded sweatshirts during the school day,” a statement announcing the decision read. “However, the original rule that hoods may not be worn on heads while in district schools still stands. Failure to adhere to this rule will result in disciplinary action for each infraction.”

The statement added that the only exceptions to this rule would be religious or medical headwear.

“Hooded sweatshirts may be worn with the hood down and hats are not to be worn on a student’s head while in the building,” the statement added. “Consequences will be administered to all students who are found in non-compliance.”

A revised policy on headgear was initially introduced during a Southeast DelCo school board meeting in early October by board member Sheree Monroe, but was not formally discussed until Oct. 27. Monroe recommended a policy banning hats and hoodies that should take effect immediately and “until further notice.” She also suggested that violators should be punished with three days of suspension.

“Once the situation calms down, then we can end the mandate,” Monroe told the board on Oct. 27, admitting that her son was also “a violator.”

Board members discussed students disrespecting staff members, while one dissenter of the motion mentioned that the rule could hurt students who don’t have enough money to switch up their wardrobes during the school year.

The Southeast DelCo school board ultimately decided in an 8-1 vote to ban hoodies and hats from district classrooms, with the policy going into place on Monday, Oct. 31.

Parents Unload on Texas School District That Banned Hoodies, Dresses, and Denim

By Tuesday morning, students at Academy Park High School were fed up. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, students walked out of class to protest the rule, and while the demonstrations began peacefully, physical altercations inside and outside the school ensued. The cops were called, and at least 10 students were arrested by the end of the day, local Philadelphia news outlet WPVI-TV reported.

The chaos prompted an emergency board meeting Wednesday, with hundreds of parents and students showing up to explain why the new policy was too rash.

One dad went off about administrators not contacting him after reprimanding his son, who he said has a medical condition, for not taking off a hoodie while in school.

“Since when or who are y’all to turn around and change rules?” he asked, pointing toward the school board as meeting attendees clapped in approval. “Y’all don’t go out and buy my son’s clothes. Y’all don’t buy his clothes, shoes, anything whatsoever. So, how are y’all going to turn around and tell him—in the middle of the school year—he can’t wear a hoodie?”

“Did you send out a memo? No. Did you send out an email? No. Did you send out a phone call? No. But you want to turn around and [condemn] these kids for wearing a hoodie,” the father continued. “What you shoulda did from the get-go is have a dress code.”

One student told the board that they were too busy being concerned about hoodies instead of the safety of students and teachers.

“We’re focused on hoodies, while we should be focused on safety,” she said. “Hoodies do not endanger our safety. Students and staff and random people from DoorDash are coming in through side doors, and we’re banning hoodies because we ‘can’t be identified.’”

Another father told the board it had lost the community’s trust.

“The message you sent out did not clearly say why there’s going to be a hoodie ban,” he explained. He added that the board should own up to its decision as the students had to take responsibility for engaging in fights the day before.

An Academy Park teacher also claimed that the school board had other issues to focus on, like a shortage of educators at the high school that has forced substitute teachers to instruct over 400 students since September.

After many speakers came forward, board President Theresa Harris-Johnson suggested a vote to rescind the hat and hoodie ban.

“We need to come together, as a board, and discuss this situation,” she said.

Before the meeting adjourned, Monroe apologized to her students and suggested parents get their “paperwork in order” if their children have medical needs that require them to wear headwear.

Neither the Southeast DelCo School Board nor the Academy Park High School administration immediately responded to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment Friday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • The time C.J. Miles' wife went viral over a tweet about Draymond Green

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles recalls the time his wife's tweet went viral after jokingly expressing concern Warriors forward Draymond Green would hurt her husband. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Collaros, Lewis in the running for CFL's outstanding player award

    TORONTO — Another year, another West Division outstanding player nomination for Zach Collaros. The Winnipeg quarterback secured the Western nomination Tuesday for a second straight year. Collaros captured the CFL's outstanding player award last year, then capped his season by leading the Bombers to a second straight Grey Cup title. Collaros finished with over 4,000 yards passing for the first time and his 37 TD strikes were a CFL high as he led Winnipeg to a CFL-best 15-3 record, which was also

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu