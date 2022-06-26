Hooda leads India to 7-wicket win in rain-hit T20 v Ireland

MALAHIDE, Ireland (AP) — Opener Deepak Hooda smashed an unbeaten 47 off 29 balls as India eased to a seven-wicket victory in the rain-hit first Twenty20 international against Ireland on Sunday.

Hooda hit six fours and two sixes in Malahide to help carry the tourists past their 109-run target to 111-3 in 9.2 overs. The match had a delayed start and was reduced to 12 overs per side.

India captain Hardik Pandya scored 24 runs from 12 balls, including three sixes, and Ishan Kishan 26 from 11 with three fours and two sixes in a convincing display.

Ireland earlier posted 108-4 from its 12 overs, after being asked to bat first, with Harry Tector top-scoring with an unbeaten 64 from 33 balls. His innings included six fours and three sixes.

Ireland and India are playing two T20s as preparation for the T20 World Cup in October.

The series is Ireland’s first against a full member since the T20 World Cup last year.

