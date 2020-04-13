Should Honworld Group Limited's (HKG:2226) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You?

Assessing Honworld Group Limited's (SEHK:2226) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess 2226's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Did 2226 perform worse than its track record and industry?

2226's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥195m has declined by -3.2% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -3.0%, indicating the rate at which 2226 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

SEHK:2226 Income Statement April 13th 2020

In terms of returns from investment, Honworld Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.3% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.2% exceeds the HK Food industry of 6.0%, indicating Honworld Group has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Honworld Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 13% to 10%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 33% to 41% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Honworld Group's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. In some cases, companies that face a prolonged period of decline in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase with the aim of keeping up with the latest industry expansion and disruption. I suggest you continue to research Honworld Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

