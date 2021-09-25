Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi Film's Trailer To Be Out On September 27!

Fans around the globe have been waiting with bated breath for an update about the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Now, Diljit Dosanjh has finally dropped a piece of news about the same. He took to social media and shared a new poster featuring him, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa, and also revealed that Honsala Rakh's trailer will be out on September 27 at 1 PM IST. The poster sees the trio in a fun avatar.

ਅਲੜ ਬਲੜ ਬਾਵੇ ਦਾ.. ਬਾਵਾ ਰੂੰ ਲਿਆਵੇਗਾ.. ਦੇਖਿਓ ਪੈਂਦੀ ਖੱਪ.. ਰੱਖ ਹੌਂਸਲਾ ਰੱਖ 👩🏻‍🍼👨🏻‍🍼 Trailer Out on MONDAY 1pm IST👼🏽 𝐇𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐋𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐇 Releasing Worldwide - THIS DUSSEHRA 15th October 🤰🏻@bajwasonam @ishehnaaz_gill #ShindaGrewal #ThindmotionPictures pic.twitter.com/X0FP6j566J — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 25, 2021

