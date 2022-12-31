New Year Honours: Bristol Beacon chief appointed CBE

The chief executive of an arts venue who oversaw its name change away from that of a slave trader has been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Bristol Beacon's Louise Mitchell has been appointed CBE in recognition of her services to the arts.

She led on the name change of the former Colston Hall, but Ms Mitchell is also credited with bringing music to wider audiences.

The award will "help raise the profile of the arts in Bristol", she said.

"None of us work alone, it takes a variety of skills to make special things happen and I'm proud of the excellent spirit of team working at Bristol Beacon," Ms Mitchell added.

She was recognised in King Charles III's first New Year Honours list for a career that spans more than four decades.

The Bristol Beacon is undergoing a £107m renovation

As chief executive of the charity Bristol Music Trust, which runs Bristol Beacon, Ms Mitchell has steered the ongoing £107m transformation of the concert venue, one of the biggest arts regeneration projects in the UK, the cost of which has more than doubled.

She is credited with "reinvigorating the classical music programme", bringing a landmark staging by Sir John Eliot Gardiner of the three Monteverdi operas that were voted The Guardian's classical music event of the year to Bristol.

Simon Chapman, chair of Bristol Beacon's Board of Trustees, said: "Louise's drive, vision and entrepreneurial spirit have inspired the once-in-a-generation project to transform the main music spaces of Bristol Beacon into a fully accessible, world-class venue, which will attract audiences and artists for the next 150 years.

"I am thrilled that her work has been recognised in this way - it is much deserved."

Before moving to Bristol, Ms Mitchell worked in Scotland, including as director of Glasgow's Concert Halls for 13 years, where she spearheaded the regeneration of two of the city's most revered venues, the City Halls and The Old Fruitmarket.

Further recognitions

A series of other people from Bristol have been recognised in the honours list.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Writer Dr Edson Burton was recognised for services to the arts and to the community in Bristol

Jeffrey Ronald Liddiat has been recognised for services to nuclear test veterans and to the community in the city

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM):

Founder of Autism Independence Nura Omar, was recognised for work he has been doing with autistic people

Torkwase Holmes, donor ambassador at NHS Blood and Transplant, was recognised for increasing diversity in blood donation

Mary Golledge was recognised for services to the community in Begbrook and Stapleton

