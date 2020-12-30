New Year Honours 2021: The entertainment figures in pictures
Several leading figures from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, art and literature have been recognised in the New Year Honours.
Here is a rundown of some of the biggest names, and their new titles:
Dame Sheila Hancock
Actress Sheila Hancock, who made her name in the West End before becoming a perennial presence on British TV screens, has been made a dame.
Commenting on the award, Hancock joked: "I've never felt myself this sort of person. It just doesn't happen to people like me. I feel I may be lowering the tone. I feel slightly miscast, let's put it that way."
Sir Roger Deakins
One of the biggest behind-the-scenes names to receive an honour is two-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, who is based in California and is knighted in the overseas list.
Known for his work on Fargo, Skyfall, Sicario and No Country for Old Men, he has received 15 Oscar nominations over the course of his career, winning for the films Blade Runner 2049 and 1917.
Dame Pat McGrath
From the world of fashion, ground-breaking make-up artist Pat McGrath - dubbed the "most influential make-up artist in the world" by Vogue - becomes a dame for services to the fashion and beauty industry and to diversity.
"I am truly delighted and humbled to be given this wonderful honour. My mother's obsession with beauty and fashion ignited my passion for this amazing industry and I feel blessed to have the privilege of working with some of the most extraordinary people throughout my career," she said.
Lesley Manville CBE
Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville is made a CBE for services to drama and charity. Her screen credits include Phantom Thread, All or Nothing and Another Year.
She will portray Princess Margaret in seasons five and six of the Netflix series The Crown.
Toby Jones OBE
Actor Toby Jones, who counts Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and the Harry Potter franchise among his many film credits, becomes an OBE for his services to drama.
His first film role was in 1992's Orlando, but his big break came in 2006 when he portrayed Truman Capote in the biopic Infamous. He has since appeared in The Hunger Games and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Jed Mercurio OBE
Screenwriter and producer Jed Mercurio, who held the nation spellbound with TV hits including Line Of Duty and Bodyguard, is made an OBE.
Nina Wadia OBE
Former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia, who rose to fame in sketch show Goodness Gracious Me, is made an OBE for her services to entertainment and charity.
Wadia has worked with charities including Barnardo's, in tribute to her father who was an orphan in India; and a kidney illness research charity in memory of her mother, who died with kidney failure.
She also supports the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund and Diabetes UK after her son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes three years ago and works with the organisation Education Saves Lives.
Craig David MBE
Singer Craig David has been made an MBE after staging a career comeback.
He found overnight fame as the voice of the Artful Dodger's garage smash Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) in 1999. A year later, his solo album Born To Do It entered the UK charts at number one, becoming the fastest-selling debut by a British male solo act ever.
After almost a decade in the musical wilderness, he enjoyed a renaissance with the 2016 album Following My Intuition, culminating in a hugely-enjoyable set on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage and a nomination for best male at the Brit Awards.
Sally Dynevor MBE
Coronation Street stalwart Sally Dynevor, who has played Sally Webster on the soap since 1986, becomes an MBE.
Other honours include:
Professor Jane Alison Glover, conductor and musicologist, receives a damehood for services to music
CBEs
Professor Julian Anderson, composer
Anthony Edward Tudor Browne, children's author and illustrator
Ilse Catherine Crawford, interior and furniture designer
William Barry Douglas, concert pianist
Daniel John Harding, conductor
Michael Landy, artist
Nigel John Newton, founder of Bloomsbury Publishing
OBEs
Natalie Clein, cellist
Dr Stuart Gary Hopps, choreographer
Robert Lockyer-Nibbs (Bob Lockyer), dancer and broadcaster
Tracey Lynne Reed, director of historic properties, English Heritage
Professor Michael David Wood, historian and broadcaster
MBEs
Raymond Antrobus, poet
Humza Arshad, comedian and writer
Jonathan Sydney (Jonty) Claypole, director of BBC Arts
Denzil Forrester, artist
Olayinka Ilori, designer
John Michael Kirkpatrick, folk musician
Duncan Ferguson McDonald, Scottish traditional musician
Greta Mendez, director and choreographer
Andrew James Miller, arts consultant and broadcaster
