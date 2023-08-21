Honour the Lionesses for achievement, say fans

Fans watch the team play (PA)

There were growing calls today for the Lionesses to be honoured after becoming the first senior England football team to reach a World Cup final since 1966.

Fans said that despite the defeat they should be rewarded for their achievement as they had also suffered injuries to key players. “There should still be a homecoming parade or celebration for the Lionesses,” one supporter posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“They need to know the effect and pride they have inspired throughout the tournament.”

Another said: “Gutted but so proud. I hope there is a homecoming parade. They deserve it.” A third said: “They should all be given honours. They deserve it for what they have done for women’s football and sport in general.”

Previous men’s teams had been recognised for their near-miss campaigns, notably with a parade after the 1990 World Cup semi-finals.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has repeatedly praised the Lionesses but has so far failed to come up with a confirmed plan to recognise their efforts. He had ruled out a bank holiday had they won. “We are all incredibly proud of you,” he said after the final.

A spokesman said the Government would be looking at how to celebrate “properly when the time is right and in a way that the team would like”.

Four Lionesses received honours to mark their triumph at the Euros last year, with captain Leah Williamson — who missed the World Cup through injury — getting an OBE.

Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Ellen White were made MBEs, while England coach Sarina Wiegman received an honorary CBE. Fans said she should now get an honorary damehood amid calls for captain Millie Bright and goalkeeper Mary Earps to receive other major honours. The FA is already looking at a statue to the team at Wembley, which was planned after their Euro 2022 success.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had called for a bank holiday in the event of victory, and was quick to call for honours after Sunday’s match.

“They’ve inspired a generation of women and girls to play football, take up sport,” he said.