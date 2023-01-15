Honour late lieutenant-governor David Onley by making Ontario accessible, advocates, friends say

·3 min read
David Onley served as Ontario's 28th lieutenant-governor from 2007 to 2014. He was the first person with physical disabilities to take on the role, he was partially paralyzed from the neck down at age three by polio and used leg braces, a cane and his motorized scooter to get around. (CBC - image credit)
David Onley served as Ontario's 28th lieutenant-governor from 2007 to 2014. He was the first person with physical disabilities to take on the role, he was partially paralyzed from the neck down at age three by polio and used leg braces, a cane and his motorized scooter to get around. (CBC - image credit)

An inspiring mentor. A humble friend. A trusted advisor, and a fierce advocate.

To colleagues, friends and members of the disability community in Ontario, David Onley was all those things. To the broader Ontario public, he was the province's 28th lieutenant-governor — the first with a physical disability to hold the post — known for making accessibility and inclusion a central theme in his seven years in office.

He died Saturday at the age of 72. Now, friends and advocates say it's up to the Ontarians to carry the torch he left behind.

"There is a lot of work to do. And what he did so well was invite people to be part of the solution," said Maayan Ziv, a disability activist and friend of Onley.

"It's up to us now to hear that call and to move forward, to act on the things that he cared so much about."

Ziv says honouring Onley's legacy is not only about remembering the "larger than life" man that he was, but taking on his fight for increased accessibility in the province and Canada at large.

The former broadcast journalist left behind a critical review of the province's progress in implementing its main accessibility legislation that aims to make Ontario fully accessible by 2025 — something those in the disability community say the province is not at all on track to meet.

"The intention was to be fully accessible by January 1st, 2025 and quite honestly, we're nowhere near there," said David Lepofsky, chair of advocacy group Accessibility of Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) Alliance.

"His legacy is a powerful road map ... on how to tear down the barriers facing people with disabilities. We just need government to honour that legacy."

Building on Onley's work 

In his 2019 report to the Ford government, Onley said the "glacial pace of change" over the past 14 years has left the disability community "deeply disappointed and filled with anger."

In Ontario, about 1 in 4 residents have disabilities and face various types of challenges accessing things in their every day life, according to the provincial government. Things are only expected to worsen in the coming years for this group, Onley has said, as the province starts to grapple with an aging population.

"This government can change that and your fellow citizens with disabilities are asking you, pleading with you to do so," Onley wrote in his 2019 report.

"Please don't let us down!"

Maayan Ziv, provided by Lieutenant Governor of Ontario's office
Maayan Ziv, provided by Lieutenant Governor of Ontario's office

Onley left 14 recommendations for the Ford government to implement, including making accessibility a responsibility shared by all ministries, introducing tax incentives for accessibility retrofits to buildings and establish a complaint system for reporting accessibility violations.

While progress has been made since then, in February, Onley made note of the lack of firm dates and commitments in the Advancing Accessibility in Ontario framework, which aims to improve accessibility in the province and was informed by the recommendations in Onley's report.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a statement Sunday saying he was "deeply saddened" to hear about Onley's death, making note of his tireless work to raise awareness of accessibility issues.

"His contributions to the province and his unwavering commitment to public service will long be remembered and celebrated," reads the statement.

CBC Toronto has contacted Ford's office for more clarity on its work to fulfilling Onley's recommendations.

Kelda Yuen/CBC
Kelda Yuen/CBC

Anthony Frisina of the Ontario Disability Coalition says he met Onley when he first became lieutenant-governor, and later got to know him more last year when he got the chance to interview him for a community cable program in Hamilton.

"He really just gave me the confidence to know that I was doing things correctly, pushing things in the right direction and continuing to be an advocate," said Frisina, who said he lifted everyone up, not just those with disabilities.

"We may not be able to achieve full accessibility by January 1st, 2025. But in his honour and his memory, I think we need to continue to build that momentum."

Latest Stories

  • Heavy Snow Reduces Visibility Near California-Nevada Border

    Motorists traveling on I-80 along Lake Tahoe were warned of poor visibility on Saturday, January 14, as a snowstorm swept through the Sierra Nevada mountains.The National Weather Service forecasted snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour were possible for Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 18 inches was expected for the Greater Lake Tahoe area until 10 am on Tuesday.Officials said parts of the I-80 highway in northern California were closed on Saturday, due to poor visibility.Footage shows the conditions in Crystal Bay, Nevada, on the border with California. Credit: @Son_of_Sandor via Storyful

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title

    NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have be

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Canadian Olympic talent search expands to focus on Indigenous youth

    It's an opportunity Canadian bobsledder Eden Wilson would have jumped at. RBC Training Ground announced earlier this week it would host custom testing events for North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) provincial delegations, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, in addition to its usual complement of events for young athletes to test their skills in different sports. Wilson, who is Black and Indigenous, competed in equestrian as a show jumper, before meeting Olympian Phylicia George, who convinced

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Canada's Bottcher defeats Edin 5-3 to claim Canadian Open title

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Canada Winter Games squash courts ready for play, then a new home

    There are four new portable squash courts ready for play at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown. The courts — located in the trade centre part of the building — were purchased by the Canada Winter Games Host Society at a cost of $100,000 each. Adam Clark is the director of capital projects and venues for the Games. He said there are no adequate permanent facilities suitable for squash competition on P.E.I., so they had to come up with another solution. Crews started installing the temporary squ

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi