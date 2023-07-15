Honoring Second Ward High School’s 100th anniversary

Residents gathered Saturday at the Second Ward gymnasium to mark the centennial celebration of Second Ward High School, Charlotte’s first public high school for Black students. The school opened in 1923 when schools were segregated, and closed in 1969. It was torn down when Brooklyn, a predominantly Black neighborhood, was razed and redeveloped.

“Tiger Day is more than a historic centennial celebration, it’s a remembrance that Second Ward High School teachers made us believe we could do anything,” said County Commissioner Arthur Griffin, a 1966 graduate of the high school.