Honoring the History and Impact of the Aids Memorial Quilt

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / The San Francisco-based AIDS Memorial Quilt is the world's largest living memorial project. Comprised of more than 50,000 panels holding more than 110,000 names of people who have died from HIV-related causes, it serves not only as a moving tribute but also as an HIV prevention education tool.

Gilead has been a long-time supporter of the Quilt and of other organizations, in the Bay Area and beyond, that share in its mission to help end the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere. Blocks of the Quilt are now on rotating display at Gilead's campus in Foster City, and the company is creating its own panel that will be dedicated to the memory of Gilead loved ones who have been lost to the HIV epidemic.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Quilt and hear from Cleve Jones, who conceived this idea at the height of the epidemic in 1985.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

