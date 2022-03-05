Honoree at The Amelia: Chip Ganassi

Elizabeth Puckett
·3 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The race team owner is the special guest at the Amelia.

Announced back in January, Chip Ganassi will be this year’s Honoree at The Amelia. During the 27th iteration of Northeast Florida's longest-running classic car event, renamed The Amelia, they will honor racer and winning race team owner Chip Ganassi. Read more in the official release below:

Racing legend Chip Ganassi will serve as Honoree of The Amelia, Hagerty’s recently rebranded concours weekend, scheduled for March 3–6 in northeast Florida. Tickets for the 27th annual celebration—“An event like no other”—can be purchased through the concours’ newly launched website.

Ganassi, 63, has touched every major form of North American motorsport, as well as the ultimate international road race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years, and in addition to being an accomplished driver, he is one of the most successful and innovative owners in the sport. The Chip Ganassi Racing stable currently includes eight highly successful teams: four in the NTT IndyCar Series, two in the NASCAR Cup Series, and one each in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Extreme E.

Overall, his teams have 20 championships and more than 225 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

“Honoring a hero from the racing community is an important component of The Amelia DNA,” says McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “From the inaugural Honoree, Sir Stirling Moss, to last year’s celebration of Lyn St. James, The Amelia has anchored the celebration of the automobile to the incredible people who have devoted their lives as ambassadors for driving.”

Ganassi made his racing debut in the 1981 Robert Bosch Super Vee Championship. In 1982, after graduating with a finance degree from Duquesne University, he started his first Indianapolis 500 in Mario Andretti’s year-old 1981 Wildcat/Cosworth. Ganassi was the fastest in a star-studded rookie class, qualifying ahead of future Indy 500 winners Bobby Rahal and Danny Sullivan. A year later, he scored two podium finishes, placed ninth in the IndyCar Championship standings, and was voted Most Improved Driver.

After a brutal high-speed accident at Michigan International Raceway in 1984, Ganassi retired as an Indy car driver. His final race in the cockpit was in the 1987 24 Hours of Le Mans. Three years later, Ganassi founded Chip Ganassi Racing, which became the only team to win the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500, NASCAR’s Brickyard 400, and the 24 Hours of Daytona in a 12-month span.

CGR’s success includes eight victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona, two streaks of four consecutive IndyCar Championships, four Indianapolis 500 victories, including a 1-2 finish in 2012.

In Ganassi’s return to Le Mans in 2016, his team did not disappoint, scoring another historic Le Mans victory for Ford in the CGR’s first Le Mans attempt. The landmark victory came on the 50th anniversary of Ford’s historic first overall Le Mans victory in 1966.

In 2011, Ganassi received an honorary Doctorate from Carnegie Mellon University in his hometown Pittsburgh, and he was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2016.

He is also well known for his charitable work on behalf St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Haas F1 Has a Golden Opportunity to Make an Exciting Hire

    With Nikita Mazepin's dismissal seeming inevitable, Haas could move reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi up to an F1 seat tomorrow. Or they could do something much more interesting.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr & Nick Nurse on Goran Dragic getting booed, fans returning

    Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Nick Nurse discuss how great it was to have fans back at Scotiabank Arena and react to the heavy chorus of boos Goran Dragic received from the crowd.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Appeals to Hockey P.E.I. suspensions filed by all 5 players at heart of racism incident

    CBC News has confirmed that all five minor hockey players from western P.E.I. who received suspensions from Hockey P.E.I. last month are appealing the decision. The players were suspended in the Mark Connors case. He's the teenage goalie from Halifax who says the P.E.I. players directed repeated racial slurs at him during a game in Charlottetown at a tournament in November. A report from Hockey P.E.I.'s discipline and ethics committee chronicles how the five players were seated in the stands at

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Did Martha Stewart and Justin Bieber accidentally leak a new Maple Leafs jersey?

    Martha Stewart had Leafs fans buzzing after an Instagram post for Justin Bieber's birthday.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Hockey coach faces new sex assault charges after 2nd victim comes forward in York Region

    A 40-year-old hockey coach and teacher in York Region is facing new charges of sexual assault after previously being charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a victim as young as eight years old. In February, Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee of Whitchurch-Stouffville was charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16 after York Regional Police learned of a victim who had allegedly been assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons. The assau

  • Hughes brothers make strange bet on Canucks-Devils game

    Quinn Hughes suddenly finds himself on the hook to buy his brother a painting.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution