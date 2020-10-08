Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro launched in India at Rs 17,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively

Expanding its wearables portfolio, Honor has launched two smartwatches in India today " Honor Watch ES and Honor Watch GS Pro. The two smartwatches were unveiled at the IFA 2020 event that took place last month. The highlight of the Honor Watch GS Pro includes its massive 25-day battery life. The Honor Watch ES comes with support for fast charging, which as claimed by the company, can charge up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

View photos Watch GS Pro More

Watch GS Pro

Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES pricing, availability

The Honor Watch GS Pro is priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available for purchase at midnight on 16 October on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale.

The Honor Watch ES will cost you Rs 7,499 and will go on sale on 17 October on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Honor Watch GS Pro specifications

The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a stainless steel bezel. Honor claims that the watch's build gives it a high resistance to external forces and accidental shock. The body of the watch is made of reinforced polycarbonate fibre. The smartwatch comes in Charcoal black, Marl white and Camo Blue colour options.

View photos Honor Watch GS Pro More

Honor Watch GS Pro

The Watch GS Pro uses its own GPS algorithm. This capability is used by a feature called Route back. The watch also shows timely updates on sunset/sunrise time, tide conditions, moonset/moonrise time, and bad weather alerts.

Outdoor activities include options for snowboarding, skiing and outdoor cross-country. For these activities, the watch will show options like altitude levels, SpO2 monitor, time duration, among others.

The watch is also compatible with underwater sports. The Watch GS Pro is both water and salt resistant.

The watch also comes with over 100 workout mode.

The Honor Watch GS Pro can apparently offer up to 25-day battery life.

Honor Watch ES expected specifications

The Honor Watch ES sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartwatch lets you access apps like messages, call, and others. It comes with options for over 200 watch faces. The Watch ES also have six different Always-on display watch faces.

The watch comes in a black, white and pink colour option.

The watch features 50 m water resistance. It also come with a personal virtual coach mode, which shows an animated coach that tells you what exercise to do and how. The watch comes with 12 exercise courses. It has 95 workout modes. The watch also features automatic workout recognition. So even if you forget to log a workout in the watch, it will recognise that you started your exercise and will show you the results at the end. The Watch ES also comes with a period tracker, stress monitor and sleep analysis. The Honor Watch ES can apparently offer up to 10 days of battery life.

Also See: Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro, Choice TWS earbuds to launch today at 12 pm: How to catch the live updates

Honor Event 2020 LIVE Updates: Honor Watch GS Pro is priced at Rs 17,999, Watch ES is priced at Rs 7,499

Honor Choice TWS earbuds, Watch GS Pro to launch in India on 8 October

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.