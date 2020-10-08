Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro, Choice TWS earbuds to launch today at 12 pm: How to catch the live updates

Honor will host a launch event in India today at 12 pm. The company will launch three wearables today including Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro and Choice TWS earbuds. The two smartwatches, Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES, already made their debut during IFA 2020 that was held last month. All three products that will launch in India today will be available for purchase during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which are scheduled to begin on 16 October and 17 October, respectively.

How to watch Honor event at 12 pm today

The event will start at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page or social media handles to catch the live updates. The live stream video is also embedded below:

Honor Watch ES expected specifications

The Honor Watch ES sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a 70 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartwatch lets you access apps like messages, call, and others. It comes with options for over 200 watch faces. The Watch ES also have six different Always-on display watch faces.

The watch comes in a black, white and pink colour option.

The watch features 50 m water resistance. It also come with a personal virtual coach mode, which shows an animated coach that tells you what exercise to do and how. The watch comes with 12 exercise courses. It has 95 workout modes. The watch also features automatic workout recognition. So even if you forget to log a workout in the watch, it will recognise that you started your exercise and will show you the results at the end. The Watch ES also comes with a period tracker, stress monitor and sleep analysis. The Honor Watch ES can apparently offer up to 10 days of battery life.

Honor Watch GS Pro expected specifications

The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a stainless steel bezel. Honor claims that the watch's build gives it a high resistance to external forces and accidental shock. The body of the watch is made of reinforced polycarbonate fibre. The smartwatch comes in Charcoal black, Marl white and Camo Blue colour options.

The Watch GS Pro uses its own GPS algorithm. This capability is used by a feature called Route back. The watch also shows timely updates on sunset/sunrise time, tide conditions, moonset/moonrise time, and bad weather alerts.

Outdoor activities include options for snowboarding, skiing and outdoor cross-country. For these activities, the watch will show options like altitude levels, SpO2 monitor, time duration, among others.

The watch is also compatible with underwater sports. The Watch GS Pro is both water and salt resistant.

The watch also comes with over 100 workout mode.

The Honor Watch GS Pro can apparently offer up to 25-day battery life.

Honor Choice TWS Earbuds expected specifications

Going by a previous report, the Honor Choice true wireless earbuds are likely to come with 24-hour battery life with the help of the charging charge. They are expected to come with dual-microphones noise cancellation for calls, low-latency, dual-channel transmission technology, instant auto-pairing and touch controls. In addition to this, the earbuds might come with a 7mm diaphragm that offers clean deep bass and clear vocals. They are likely to come with Bluetooth 5.0, 130ms low-latency, IP54 rating and dust resistance.

