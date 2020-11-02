Honor V40 Series Specifications Leaked Online, Likely to Be Launched in December 2020

Honor V40 series is expected to be launched in December 2020. Ahead of the launch key specifications of the smartphone has been leaked by a tipster 'RODENT950' on Twitter. According to the tipster, the upcoming Honor V40 series will comprise of V40 Pro & V40 Pro+ models. Honor V40 series might be introduced to take on Mate 40 series. Honor Band 6 Fitness Tracker to Be Launched on November 3, 2020.

In terms of specifications, Honor V40 series is likely to come with a 6.72-inch FHD+ curved display & 120Hz refresh rate. The Honor V40 Pro will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC whereas the V40 Pro+ is likely to be powered by Huawei's Kirin 9000 SoC.

Honor V40 Series

Honor V40 Series (Photo Credits: RODENT950 Twitter)

V40 series as you know is coming in December and it maybe more good choice than Mate 40 pro 🤔

6.72" fhd+ 120hz curved screen

66w SuperCharge

40w wireless charging

50 mp camera (triple/quad)

Dual cam on front in small pill shaped cutout

K9000 (Pro+)

D1000+ (Pro)#HonorV40Series pic.twitter.com/Ni3BKuro6Y — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) October 31, 2020

For optics, the Honor V40 series is expected to flaunt a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX700 RYYB sensor. It is nor sure whether the smartphone might get a triple rear camera or a quad rear camera system. At the front, the V40 series might feature a dual-camera module.

The upcoming Honor V40 Series may come with a 66W SuperCharge & 40W Wireless charging as well. In addition to this, V40 series is likely to get stereo speakers, USB-C ports, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dual-SIM & more. Pricing & other specifications of Honor V40 series will be revealed during its launch event.