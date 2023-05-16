Honor Roll final four: Vote on who makes a difference in your Sacramento-area school

We’re introducing The Sacramento Bee’s the top four Honor Roll candidates in the final voting round.

The process began with 16 leaders from Sacramento-area schools. Over past two weeks, more than 4,500 votes have been cast to narrow it down to four.

For the final round, voting will run through Friday, May 19. Below, you’ll find a refresher on nominees. Otherwise, vote here:

Submitted testimonials have been paraphrased for brevity and clarity.

Joseph Wong

Joseph Wong, kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary

What does he do?: Kindergarten teacher at Washington Elementary

Testimonial: One of the best teachers. Mr. Wong goes out of his way to make each kid feel important. He’s patient and makes learning fun!

Kim Zeltvay

Kim Zeltvay, principal at Gold River Discovery Center.

What does she do?: Principal at Gold River Discovery Center

Testimonial: Kim Zeltvay is an amazing principal. She is a tireless and dedicated principal. She reads in the classrooms of the lower grades and co-teaches in the higher grades in the K-8th school. She is highly visible - - high fiving the students, teaching social emotional learning lessons in the daily televised ‘morning school message’. She plays ball with the students at recess. As an incentive, she has allowed kids to earn the privilege of throwing a pie at her. She has motivated students with a student store to recognize pro-social, positive behavior.

Neng Her

Neng Her, Principal at Edward Kemble Elementary School.

What does she do?: Principal at Edward Kemble Elementary School

Testimonial: Mrs. Her is a phenomenal principal who goes above and beyond every day! Students are always at the center of every decision she makes. She is closely invested in the community, visiting homes and bringing food to ensure that families have what they need to be successful. She is a gem!

Mitch Weathers

What does he do?: Teacher at Visions In Education Charter School

Testimonial: Mr. Weathers is a gift to the world. He recognizes and acknowledges students for doing the right thing and exhibiting healthy behaviors. He is inclusive, empathetic, and encouraging. He is more than an educator, he’s a nurturer. My student has struggled with mental health issues, and he cared for the well being of her education and mental health.

