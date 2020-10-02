Honor Choice TWS earbuds, Watch GS Pro to launch in India on 8 October

Honor will host an event on 8 October at 12 pm in India where it will launch the Choice TWS earbuds and Watch GS Pro. The company has confirmed on Twitter that the two products will make their way to India exclusively via Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. Amazon and Flipkart are scheduled to host their annual sales this month, and both e-commerce platforms are expected to commence these sales around 15 October.

As per a report by 91Mobiles report, the upcoming earbuds will be priced under Rs 5,000. The smartwatch was unveiled at IFA 2020 along with Honor Watch ES.

#DareToExplore? Set foot on your adventures with a rugged companion strapped to your wrist. The #HONORWatchGSPro is coming soon on @Flipkart Stay tuned for more details. https://t.co/DxpbIcv8qf pic.twitter.com/rbL5NIGGlc " Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) September 29, 2020

Honor Choice TWS Earbuds expected specifications

Going by the 91 Mobiles report, the Honor Choice true wireless earbuds are likely to come with 24-hour battery life with the help of the charging charge. They are expected to come with dual-microphones noise cancellation for calls, low-latency, dual-channel transmission technology, instant auto-pairing and touch controls. In addition to this, the earbuds might come with a 7mm diaphragm that offers clean deep bass and clear vocals. They are likely to come with Bluetooth 5.0, 130ms low-latency, IP54 rating and dust resistance.

Honor Watch GS Pro specifications

The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and a stainless steel bezel. Honor claims that the watch's build gives it a high resistance to external forces and accidental shock. The body of the watch is made of reinforced polycarbonate fibre. The smartwatch comes in Charcoal black, Marl white and Camo Blue colour options.

The Watch GS Pro uses its own GPS algorithm. This capability is used by a feature called Route back. The watch also shows timely updates on sunset/sunrise time, tide conditions, moonset/moonrise time, and bad weather alerts.

(Also read: IFA 2020: Honor Watch ES, Honor Pad 6, Watch GS Pro, MagicBook Pro, more announced)

Outdoor activities include options for snowboarding, skiing and outdoor cross-country. For these activities, the watch will show options like altitude levels, SpO2 monitor, time duration, among others.

The watch is also compatible with underwater sports. The Watch GS Pro is both water and salt resistant.

The watch also comes with over 100 workout mode.

The Honor Watch GS Pro can apparently offer up to 25-day battery life.

Also See: IFA 2020: Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro, MagicBook Pro, Honor Pad 6, more announced

IFA 2020: Realme, Honor, Qualcomm and other brands that will be making announcements

Realme Narzo 20 series, 55-inch smart TV to be launched in India in Q4 2020

Read more on News & Analysis by Firstpost.