In Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month AEG’s LA Galaxy Partners With Susan G. Komen’s “More Than Pink Walk” To Raise Awareness and Funds for Breast Cancer Research

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, AEG's LA Galaxy employees joined more than 2,000 volunteers on October 8, 2022, for the Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink Walk," to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The "More Than Pink Walk," which began its 1.25-mile route from L.A. LIVE through downtown Los Angeles, was emceed by local KABC-TV anchor Jovana Lara and raised over $400,000.

Leading into the walk, the LA Galaxy launched a promotion to raise awareness for breast cancer by donating a portion of ticket sales from three of the team's home games to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

"We know that early detection of breast cancer can save lives and the LA Galaxy is committed to supporting organizations like Susan G. Komen and making an impact in our community," said Mariah Rodriguez, LA Galaxy's Community Affairs Coordinator. "During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are honored to help raise awareness and funds for fighting this terrible disease."

This year's, "More Than Pink Walk" marks the first time that the event has taken place in person since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Susan G. Komen organization is the world's largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer. To date, they have invested more than $3.3 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries. Their efforts have helped reduce deaths from breast cancer by 40 percent between 1989-2016.

To learn more about Susan G. Komen or to donate to the organization, please click here.

