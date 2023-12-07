Honking horn leads cops to kids left in car as dad went bar hopping, Texas police say

A father abandoned his young children in a locked car as he went bar hopping, according to Texas police and news reports.

Witnesses found the 2-year-old and 6-year-old kids locked in the vehicle Saturday, Dec. 2, in an El Paso parking lot, according to court documents obtained by KFOX. The discovery was made when the children were heard honking the car’s horn.

Firefighters rescued the kids, who told the first responders they were hungry, KFOX reported.

Police found the children’s father, Fabio Minchala, at Ditzy Duck bar, KVIA reported, citing an affidavit.

Minchala showed signs of being intoxicated and said he knew his kids were in the car, telling authorities he planned on leaving soon, according to KVIA.

He had already been to multiple bars by the time police found him. Bartenders said Minchala was kicked out of two nearby bars for being “intoxicated and aggressive with other customers,” according to the affidavit also obtained by KTSM.

It’s unclear how long the kids were left in the car.

The stations reported Minchala was arrested and charged with abandoning children with intent to return. He posted a $15,000 bond Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to KTSM.