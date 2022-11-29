Hong Kong's Private Gym For Elite Personal Trainers - Palace Studios Launches Flagship Fitness Studios in Central

Palace Studios
·4 min read

Hong Kong Island, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Hong Kong-based fitness technology company Palace Studios recently launched its innovative private fitness studio concept for the city’s residents. The company is urging fitness enthusiasts and freelance personal trainers in Hong Kong to find out more about its unique technological proposition and premium gym facilities. For more information visit https://palace-studios.com.

Palace One and Palace Two are two sleekly designed private gym “spaces”, as Palace Studios calls them, located at 5/F, 46 Lyndhurst Terrace, a 24-storey commercial building located in the heart of Central, Hong Kong. Personal trainers or their clients can book the spaces for any time and day according to their convenience via the Palace Studios app, which also acts as the key to unlock the facility’s door. The spaces are fully stocked with premium branded gym equipment and accessories that can meet the needs of any workout. Palace Studios’ on-demand booking system supports reserving spaces by the hour, for 1-on-1 or 2-on-1 training sessions.

Hong Kong Private Gym For Personal Trainers
Hong Kong Private Gym For Personal Trainers

The spaces are equipped with an efficient air circulation system for a refreshing session every time. The facility boasts operations facilitated through smart IoT-enabled devices and hardware such as sensors, smart ACs, energy-saving motion-sensor light switches, and more. The fitness studios have air purifiers fitted with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and carbon filters which capture H1N1, H3N2, EV71 viruses, and 99.95% of pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, and detect and destroy formaldehyde, continuously. The studios also have a total touchless door lock access solution to create a hygiene-first environment within.

The walls of the fitness studio are painted with non-toxic and sustainable paint products which use fresh renewable spring water as the solvent and VOC-free (Volatile Organic Compounds) organic materials as pigments. These paint products use plant-based acrylics instead of oil derivatives and do not contain any heavy metals or harmful substances such as formaldehyde, APEO, NFEO, CIT, MI, and lead. The flooring, which is made from recycled rubber from a sneaker insole company, is also VOC-free. There is also a professional and efficient air-circulation system to achieve six air changes or more per hour combined with an integrated indoor air quality monitoring solution.

As previously announced, Palace Studios also provides several luxurious amenities to appeal to discerning clients. These include a filtered water dispenser from Urban Spring to reduce single-use plastic bottles, Clean Nutrition’s clean protein made exclusively from New Zealand grass-fed whey protein, the highest quality source of undenatured protein in the world, anti-bacterial towels from Perma which are made from Nano Zinc particle-infused fibre and manufactured in a first-of-its-kind environmentally friendly production facility in Asia, premium handmade and organic skincare, bath and body products from Bathe To Basics, reusable bottles from Ocean Bottle, and plant-based single-use compostable disposables from Vegware.

A spokesperson for Palace Studios talks about the company’s revolutionary technology-driven fitness concept: “We are paving the way for the future of health and wellness. Hong Kong residents who want to take control of their physical fitness now have the amazing opportunity to be one of the first few to participate in this innovative personal training paradigm. You will be hard-pressed to find other fitness facilities in the city that match the minimal design and premium feel of the Palace Studios spaces. The airy and bright interiors of Palace One and Palace Two will unlock your motivation and help you build a great relationship with your fitness trainer. Take a virtual 360-degree tour of the two private fitness studios that we have so meticulously designed. Without distractions and judgement from prying eyes, you can truly give it your all. If you have been waiting to get started on your lifelong fitness journey, there is no better time than now and there is no better partner in Hong Kong than Palace Studios.”

Readers who want to give Palace Studios’ innovative private fitness studio concept a try can download the app or contact the company at https://palace-studios.com/our-spaces.

###

For more information about Palace Studios, contact the company here:

Palace Studios
Information
+852 9878 5785
hello@palace-studios.com
46 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central, Hong Kong

CONTACT: Information


